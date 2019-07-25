At a Glance: Gary Allan in concert at the Findlay Toyota Center

The country singer with the allure of a modern day outlaw, Gary Allan is performing at the Findlay Toyota Center Friday, July 26.

Finishing up work for his upcoming EMI Nashville Release, Allan’s last album, “Set You Free” topped the Billboard 200, which was a career first for him. It also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album Chart and produced his fifth No. 1 country radio chart-topper with “Every Storm Runs Out of Rain.”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show start at $37.25 and are available at the Findlay Toyota Center box office, 3201 N. Main St., by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Dance the summer away

Teenagers looking for one final thing to do before the end of summer and the beginning of school might want to dance their troubles away.

The Prescott Youth Advisory Board is hosting an End of Summer Dance at Prescott Vibes Event Center, 6200 N. Highway 89, featuring games, tastings and more. The event is for ages 13 to 15.

Admission is $10 plus the cost of food once inside. For more information, call 928-528-0931 or email jennifer.knight@prescott-az.gov.

Iris lovers unite

The Prescott Area Iris Society is holding its annual Iris Rhizome Sale at the StoneRidge Community Center Saturday, July 27.

Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the sale will have hundreds of Iris varieties for sale, both recent introductions and historics, in a multitude of colors and forms. Admission is free and planning and care instructions are given.

Portions of the proceeds are used to support Prescott Area Iris Society’s community outreach programs including Yavapai College Horticulture Scholarships, Sharlot Hall Museum gardens and iris education programs in schools.

For more information, call 623-980-6627 or email president@prescottirissociety.org.