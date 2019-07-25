OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 25
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

At a Glance: Gary Allan in concert at the Findlay Toyota Center

Gary Allan performs at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley Friday, July 26

Gary Allan performs at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley Friday, July 26

Originally Published: July 25, 2019 10:08 p.m.

The country singer with the allure of a modern day outlaw, Gary Allan is performing at the Findlay Toyota Center Friday, July 26.

Finishing up work for his upcoming EMI Nashville Release, Allan’s last album, “Set You Free” topped the Billboard 200, which was a career first for him. It also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album Chart and produced his fifth No. 1 country radio chart-topper with “Every Storm Runs Out of Rain.”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show start at $37.25 and are available at the Findlay Toyota Center box office, 3201 N. Main St., by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Dance the summer away

Teenagers looking for one final thing to do before the end of summer and the beginning of school might want to dance their troubles away.

The Prescott Youth Advisory Board is hosting an End of Summer Dance at Prescott Vibes Event Center, 6200 N. Highway 89, featuring games, tastings and more. The event is for ages 13 to 15.

Admission is $10 plus the cost of food once inside. For more information, call 928-528-0931 or email jennifer.knight@prescott-az.gov.

Iris lovers unite

The Prescott Area Iris Society is holding its annual Iris Rhizome Sale at the StoneRidge Community Center Saturday, July 27.

photo

Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the sale will have hundreds of Iris varieties for sale, both recent introductions and historics, in a multitude of colors and forms. Admission is free and planning and care instructions are given.

Portions of the proceeds are used to support Prescott Area Iris Society’s community outreach programs including Yavapai College Horticulture Scholarships, Sharlot Hall Museum gardens and iris education programs in schools.

For more information, call 623-980-6627 or email president@prescottirissociety.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Main Event: Gary Allan, Harlem Globetrotters coming up at Findlay Toyota Center
Main Event: Gary Allan at Findlay Toyota Center July 26
BTS ARMY descends upon London pop-up store
Tickets available for upcoming YC concert events slated for May<BR>
Prescott Valley Event Center to be renamed Findlay Toyota Center

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
25
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
25
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
25
Jack and the Beanstalk: A Puppet Show,
THU
25
Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott
THU
25
U.S. Citizenship classes
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries