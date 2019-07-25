Gallery Guide: Week of July 26, 2019
Fourth Friday Art Walk
Friday, July 26, is Prescott’s Fourth Friday Art Walk and it is free.
Participating galleries will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. and you can meet the artists, enjoy food, libations, have fun and be cool.
With numerous galleries, wineries and brew pubs taking part, there are a variety of works meant to appeal to everyone featuring established and emerging local artists with works ranging from regional and international photography, painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, wood vessels and wearable art. For more information, visit www.artthe4th.com
Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.
Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. Oil and Acrylic paintings by artist Roy Hill through Aug. 21.
Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.
Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. Main Gallery, “Art in Motion through Aug. 17; featured artist Melanie Harman, “Elements of Reality.” “Romancing the West” in Spotlight Room One through Aug. 1. “Images of Nature” in Spotlight Two through Aug. 7.
Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 928-863-3232, naturalhistoryinstitute.org. “Wild at Heart,” through Oct. 11. Prescott’s Fourth Friday Art Walk: “Wild at Heart,” the Art of Walt Anderson will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, Prescott, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Bucking Broncos” in the James Gallery through Aug. 11.
Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St., www.pca-az.net. “Architecture as Art” runs through Aug. 10.
Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com. Featuring 22 abstract paintings by Arizona artist Allen Dutton. New selection of men's Western jewelry and leather accessories by Scully and Lucchese.
’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery:" Cindi and Joe Shaffer of Astral Glass Studio" Glass by Cindi Shaffer and Steel & Mixed Media Collaboration Works by Joe Shaffer. In the Main Gallery: “Eclectic Works in Various Media" through August 20.
Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Featuring ceramicists Leigh Cosby, David McDonald, Steve McGovney, Sandy Terry, Myran Whitaker, Jon Oaks and Terry Stone.
Weir Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite 1, 307-371-1910, scotaweir.com. Featuring work by Scott Weir.
Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, Building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery.
