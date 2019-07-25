Warning: Hear what Social Security card scammers sound like
Free fraud prevention table placemats available
Getting calls saying your Social Security number is suspended because of suspicious activity? It’s a scam.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) is not calling you, no matter what your caller ID says.
This scam is similar, to and often associated with, the IRS impersonation scam. It is yet another attempt by con artists to frighten taxpayers into returning robocall voicemails. Scammers may mention overdue taxes in addition to threatening to cancel the taxpayer’s SSN.
HEAR EXAMPLE SCAM CALLS
SPREAD THE WORD WITH FREE TABLE PLACEMENT
To spread the word about this growing scam, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau created a fraud prevention table placemat in consultation with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and SSA.
ORDER FREE COPIES
You can order free copies of the placemat to use at a meal site or to share with friends and family. The placemat is in English on one side and Spanish on the other.
Order free copies at this link.
Download printable PDF copies at this link.
To report these scams, go to ftc.gov/complaint. And for more tips, visit IdentityTheft.gov/SSA.
