Warning: Hear what Social Security card scammers sound like
Free fraud prevention table placemats available

The Federal Trade Commission is warning citizens about scammers trying to trick people out of their personal information by telling them that they need to “reactivate” their supposedly “suspended” Social Security Number. Social Security Numbers do not get suspended. (FTC)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 4:21 p.m.

Getting calls saying your Social Security number is suspended because of suspicious activity? It’s a scam.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is not calling you, no matter what your caller ID says.

This scam is similar, to and often associated with, the IRS impersonation scam. It is yet another attempt by con artists to frighten taxpayers into returning robocall voicemails. Scammers may mention overdue taxes in addition to threatening to cancel the taxpayer’s SSN.

HEAR EXAMPLE SCAM CALLS

Social Security scam call 1

Social Security scam call 2

SPREAD THE WORD WITH FREE TABLE PLACEMENT

To spread the word about this growing scam, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau created a fraud prevention table placemat in consultation with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and SSA.

photo

The free table placemat can be used at a meal site or to share with friends and family. (SSA)

ORDER FREE COPIES

You can order free copies of the placemat to use at a meal site or to share with friends and family. The placemat is in English on one side and Spanish on the other.

Order free copies at this link.

Download printable PDF copies at this link.

To report these scams, go to ftc.gov/complaint. And for more tips, visit IdentityTheft.gov/SSA.

This is what a Social Security scam sounds like
FTC Warning: Steep rise in Social Security scams, don't trust caller ID
Fraud Alert: Your Social Security Number isn’t suspended. Ever.
IRS warns against these two scams
FTC reopens and asks, 'What scams did we miss during shutdown'

