Free filled backpacks for kids in need, children's programs that help them succeed July 27

The Yavapai County Food Bank will be distributing free, filled backpacks to kids in need throughout Yavapai County at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Help our kids start right with backpacks and supplies!

There will be hot dogs, face painting, a fire truck and approximately 15 vendors featuring programs that help kids succeed.

For more information call Yavapai County Food Bank at 928-499-8857 or visit www.yavapaifoodbank.org.