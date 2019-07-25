Free filled backpacks for kids in need, children's programs that help them succeed July 27
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 10:12 a.m.
The Yavapai County Food Bank will be distributing free, filled backpacks to kids in need throughout Yavapai County at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.
Help our kids start right with backpacks and supplies!
There will be hot dogs, face painting, a fire truck and approximately 15 vendors featuring programs that help kids succeed.
For more information call Yavapai County Food Bank at 928-499-8857 or visit www.yavapaifoodbank.org.
