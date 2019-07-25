OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 25
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Feature Home: UNIVERSAL HOMES ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF THEIR NEWEST ATTACHED SINGLE FAMILY HOMES!

Originally Published: July 25, 2019 8:42 p.m.

photo

These popular attached single family homes are again being offered at Granville with all of the features, stated to the right, included. Homes range in size from 1,475-1,520 square feet and offer an open great room living concept. The low monthly HOA fee of $106, covers the repair or replacement of roofs, exterior painting, front yard landscaping maintenance and exterior fire insurance. In addition, every homeowner has access to all of the Granville parks, recreational facilities, club memberships and activities within the community.

photo

These homes offer a wonderful easy maintenance lifestyle in a planned community that now features three recreational centers, a dog park, an RV storage lot, acres of open spaces as well as being convenient to the heart of Prescott Valley facilities and medical services. Come see why Granville has been Northern Arizona’s most successful new home community over the past 18 years, and why these single family attached homes are a popular lifestyle choice.

• BLOCK FENCED REAR YARDS

• 3 BEDROOM FLOOR PLANS

• WINDOW COVERINGS

• TWO TONE INTERIOR PAINTED WALLS

• SINGLE LEVEL-EASY MAINTENANCE

• TWO CAR GARAGES

• REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER, MICROWAVE

• FRONT AND REAR YARD LANDSCAPING

Universal Homes at Granville

Sales by: Robert E. Lockman, Inc. Robert Lockman - Broker

602-397-6588

For additional information please call Universal Homes’ information office at: 928-759-3330

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Feature Home: UNIVERSAL HOMES ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF THEIR NEWEST ATTACHED SINGLE FAMILY HOMES!
Feature Home: Universal Homes at Granville in Prescott Valley has announced the grand opening of 350 new home sites.
Feature Home: Universal Homes at Granville in Prescott Valley has announced the grand opening of 350 new home sites.
Feature Home: Universal Homes at Granville in Prescott Valley has announced the grand opening of 115 new home sites.
Feature Home: Universal Homes at Granville in Prescott Valley has announced the grand opening of 350 new home sites.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
25
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
25
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
25
Jack and the Beanstalk: A Puppet Show,
THU
25
Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott
THU
25
U.S. Citizenship classes
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries