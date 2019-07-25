Feature Home: UNIVERSAL HOMES ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF THEIR NEWEST ATTACHED SINGLE FAMILY HOMES!
These popular attached single family homes are again being offered at Granville with all of the features, stated to the right, included. Homes range in size from 1,475-1,520 square feet and offer an open great room living concept. The low monthly HOA fee of $106, covers the repair or replacement of roofs, exterior painting, front yard landscaping maintenance and exterior fire insurance. In addition, every homeowner has access to all of the Granville parks, recreational facilities, club memberships and activities within the community.
These homes offer a wonderful easy maintenance lifestyle in a planned community that now features three recreational centers, a dog park, an RV storage lot, acres of open spaces as well as being convenient to the heart of Prescott Valley facilities and medical services. Come see why Granville has been Northern Arizona’s most successful new home community over the past 18 years, and why these single family attached homes are a popular lifestyle choice.
• BLOCK FENCED REAR YARDS
• 3 BEDROOM FLOOR PLANS
• WINDOW COVERINGS
• TWO TONE INTERIOR PAINTED WALLS
• SINGLE LEVEL-EASY MAINTENANCE
• TWO CAR GARAGES
• REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER, MICROWAVE
• FRONT AND REAR YARD LANDSCAPING
Universal Homes at Granville
Sales by: Robert E. Lockman, Inc. Robert Lockman - Broker
602-397-6588
For additional information please call Universal Homes’ information office at: 928-759-3330
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Update: Cellar Fire growth halted
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
25
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
25
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
25
|
Jack and the Beanstalk: A Puppet Show,
|
THU
25
|
Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott
|
THU
25
|
U.S. Citizenship classes
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...