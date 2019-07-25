OFFERS
Thu, July 25
Fandomania: A Comic Con event at Prescott Valley Public Library, July 27

Syndicate Saber United performs at last year's Fandomania Comic Con event at the Prescott Valley Library. This year's event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. (Les Stukenberg/Courier file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 12:40 p.m.

2nd Annual Fandomania: A Comic Con Event by PrescottValley1

Fandomania: A Comic Con Event will be held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Come have fun at the 2nd annual Fandomania. This event includes a fortnite dance contest, live Mario Kart races, a Cosplay fashion show, food trucks, presentations, demonstrations, performances, two rooms full of vendors and more!

This event if FREE for all ages. For all the details, visit https://pvpllibrary.wixsite.com/fandomania

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

Prescott Valley Public Library

