Fandomania: A Comic Con event at Prescott Valley Public Library, July 27
Fandomania: A Comic Con Event will be held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.
Come have fun at the 2nd annual Fandomania. This event includes a fortnite dance contest, live Mario Kart races, a Cosplay fashion show, food trucks, presentations, demonstrations, performances, two rooms full of vendors and more!
This event if FREE for all ages. For all the details, visit https://pvpllibrary.wixsite.com/fandomania
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Fandomania: bigger, better, free, designed for ComicCon fans, families.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
25
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
25
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
25
|
Jack and the Beanstalk: A Puppet Show,
|
THU
25
|
Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott
|
THU
25
|
U.S. Citizenship classes
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...