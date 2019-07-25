Fandomania: A Comic Con event at Prescott Valley Public Library, July 27

Fandomania: A Comic Con Event will be held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Come have fun at the 2nd annual Fandomania. This event includes a fortnite dance contest, live Mario Kart races, a Cosplay fashion show, food trucks, presentations, demonstrations, performances, two rooms full of vendors and more!

This event if FREE for all ages. For all the details, visit https://pvpllibrary.wixsite.com/fandomania

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Fandomania: bigger, better, free, designed for ComicCon fans, families.

