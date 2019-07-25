OFFERS
Thu, July 25
Dewey-Humboldt government finds stability with town manager
Contentious meetings lessen, staff replaced, all part of confidence in 'new' leadership

Ed Hanks, Dewey-Humboldt’s town manager, brings stability because of the confidence the council has in him. (Sue Tone/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 9:19 p.m.

photo

Tim Maddox, Dewey-Humboldt’s new Town Clerk has become a great asset in the short time he has been in his position says Ed Hanks. (Sue Tone/Courier)

Bringing some stability to the Town of Dewey-Humboldt — that’s what Ed Hanks has been working on since he stepped into the interim town manager’s position in January. He is now officially the permanent town manager, having been unanimously appointed by the council on June 17, and he is working hard to steady the boat and calm the waters.

Hanks’ previous 10 years with the town’s Public Works Department dealing with residents, town staff and council members, has brought a degree of trust and confidence to his position, Hanks said this past week.

The town has occasionally suffered growing pains, particularly in the town manager’s position, since its inception in 2004 when residents voted to incorporate. The town, known for its independent residents and no-growth attitude, has burned through at least seven town managers, some interim, in its short 15 years of existence.

Town Clerk Tim Maddox, who started his position June 4, has been “a great asset,” Hanks said. Maddox is knowledgeable and certified as an elections official, knows Open Meeting Laws and has experience in the Clerk’s Office of Marana and the City of Tempe.

His recent employment has filled one of several vacancies with the town.

OPEN POSITIONS

In recent months, the turnover has slowed, and positions are filled. Douglas Suits was hired as the D-H magistrate. Interviews are proceeding to fill the town attorney’s position. Former attorney Susan Goodwin gave the town 120 days’ notice and has been helpful keeping up with meetings, contracts and legal matters, Hanks said.

With the promotion of Jason Berg to Public Works director, taking over Hanks’ former position, the town has advertised for a public works person. Also undergoing the hiring process are the positions of building official, town planner, a part-time assistant in Human Resources, and community enhancement coordinator.

The latter position, Hanks said, will step away from “strong-armed code enforcement” to a position where he or she will gain the trust and confidence of the community and work toward solving code violations.

In addition, the town will take over the Firewise Community organization’s projects and outreach program. This is the first time a town and the organization has worked in such a way in Arizona, Hanks said.

“The Community Enhancement Coordinator will work with code violations to get help for properties and property owners,” he said. “This person will get information and training materials to residents who need them.”

NEW BUSINESS VENTURES

In other matters involving the town, Hanks said Marathon Petroleum bought out Giant Gas, which has put on hold all new construction. Giant Gas had been working with the town and the Arizona Department of Transportation on plans for a new station at the southeast corner of Highways 69 and 169.

photo

The vacant building on the west side of Highway 69 (shown here from the rear), formerly occupied by the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Museum, is one location the Town of Dewey-Humboldt is considering leasing for its Town Hall and office space. (Sue Tone/Courier)

The Heli Swift Aviation Training School has completed its classroom building along the east side of Highway 69 and is awaiting final inspection for its certificate of occupancy.

The business had a difficult time getting permits due to its proximity to several residences across the street. The trade school applicant, Luis Pena, agreed to numerous stipulations and conducted a demonstration this past summer. Council approved the use permit in September.

MAYOR RECALL EFFORTS

A recent effort to recall Mayor Terry Nolan is back to square one because of a new rule interpretation by the Arizona Supreme Court that occurred five days after petitions had been turned in to the clerk’s office. Through no fault of the people collecting signatures or the clerk, the ruling requires the process to begin again. Another petition has been taken out, Hanks said, but has yet to be turned in.

“I believe the effort helped with some mindsets, inconsistencies and discrepancies. We had a lot of turmoil going on from top to bottom from about Thanksgiving on,” he said.

LEASE OF TOWN HALL

Talks are ongoing with the council and staff on renewing the lease for the Town Hall and offices. Every year council members consider whether to continue paying rent on the offices owned by Councilmember Mark McBrady, buying or building their own town hall, or finding other quarters to lease.

The town currently is looking at the vacant building on the west side of Highway 69 south of the current offices most recently occupied by the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Museum.

