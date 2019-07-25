OFFERS
Court denies appeal of Arizona death row inmate who killed 4

Richard Djerf acknowledged killing four family members of a roommate who had stolen electronics and a gun belonging to Djerf. (Arizona Department of Corrections)

Richard Djerf acknowledged killing four family members of a roommate who had stolen electronics and a gun belonging to Djerf. (Arizona Department of Corrections)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 9:54 a.m.

PHOENIX — A federal appeals court has denied an Arizona death row inmate's appeals of his murder convictions and death sentences for the killings of four members of a Phoenix family in 1993.

The 9th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled against 49-year-old Richard Djerf who had argued he had ineffective legal representation at various points in his case.

Djerf at times represented himself in court and he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors agreed to dismiss other charges against Djerf.

A judge then sentenced Djerf to death on each of the murder convictions.

Djerf acknowledged killing four family members of a roommate who had stolen electronics and a gun belonging to Djerf.

