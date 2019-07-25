Classic Car Show to benefit American Lung Association July 27

A classic car show is being held at Doug's Total Auto Repair, 734 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Music, food trucks, raffles and cars! Also, bring the kids and have them pick out their favorite car for the kids choice award.

This event is free for all ages. All proceeds go to the American Lung Association.

For more information call 928-636-4159 or visit www.dougstotalautorepairaz.com.

