Classic Car Show to benefit American Lung Association July 27
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 11:14 a.m.
A classic car show is being held at Doug's Total Auto Repair, 734 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.
Music, food trucks, raffles and cars! Also, bring the kids and have them pick out their favorite car for the kids choice award.
This event is free for all ages. All proceeds go to the American Lung Association.
For more information call 928-636-4159 or visit www.dougstotalautorepairaz.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
25
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
25
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
25
|
Jack and the Beanstalk: A Puppet Show,
|
THU
25
|
Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott
|
THU
25
|
U.S. Citizenship classes
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...