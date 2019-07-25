Bomb hoax in Rimrock lands man in jail

A Rimrock man was arrested after allegedly telling a Rimrock Dollar Store employee there was a bomb on the premises Wednesday, July 24, police reported Thursday.

Early that morning, 38-year-old James Nicholson arrived at the Dollar Store on Beaver Creek Road and said to an employee “Don’t go around the back of the building, there is a bomb,” according to witness statements gathered by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

The employee was concerned about Nicholson’s comment and told other employees about it, YCSO reported. They checked the area, but couldn’t find any evidence of the suspicious package mentioned by Nicholson, who had since ridden away on his bicycle. Around 9:45 a.m., employees found a metal box next they did not recognize at the rear of the store.



Employees told the store manager about the box and the YCSO was notified just before 10 a.m. Deputies instructed the manager to evacuate the store and wait outside until police arrive.



Once on scene, deputies took a look at the box, noting that it was next to an electrical box and appeared to have been there for an extended period of time, YCSO reported. They then set a safety zone and directed bystanders away from the area while notifying the Department of Public Safety (DPS) bomb squad.



While waiting for the DPS team, deputies found Nicholson at the local post office and brought him back to the Dollar Store, YCSO reported. Nicholson told deputies he had killed a snake earlier after injuring it with his bicycle. He decided to place the snake and the ax he used to kill it in a box he saw at the store. He claimed he then warned an employee about the snake in the box, but denied mentioning a bomb was in the box.

The bomb squad arrived and remotely confirmed the metal box contained only a snake and small ax.

“The incident took over four hours to resolve with community safety being the priority at all times,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

Nicholson was arrested and charged with threatening in reckless disregard to cause public inconvenience/evacuation of a building, and false reporting, both of which are misdemeanors. Nicholson remained in-custody as of midday Thursday. Bond information was not available.

