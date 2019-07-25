Bike Nite to benefit local Veterans July 26
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 1:11 p.m.
A raffle to support our local Veterans will be held at Sidekicks Saloon, 6851 East 1st Street in Prescott Valley from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26.
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) Chapter 32-3 presents R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) Bike Nite to support our local Veterans the last Friday of each month at Sidekicks Saloon through September.
Park your motorcyle in the front and enjoy some food, best bike and peoples choice awards and raffle prizes. All raffle proceeds benefit our local Veterans.
