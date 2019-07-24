Rusing sole challenger in council primary

Editor’s Note — This is the fourth in a series of profile articles on the five candidates running for Prescott City Council in the Aug. 27 primary.

The only non-incumbent in this year’s Prescott Council race, Cathey Rusing is seeking her first term on the council.

She is one of four candidates running for three seats on the council.

Ballots containing the names of the four council candidates and one mayoral candidate are expected to begin being mailed to registered Prescott voters on Aug. 2.

The Daily Courier asked each of the candidates to answer a series of general questions (in 70 words or less) about their backgrounds and goals for the coming term.

Rusing’s responses:

Educational background: University of Arizona Bachelor of Science Nursing. Specialized in cardiopulmonary and critical care.

What made you decide to run? We are at a crossroads regarding our future. I’ve talked to many people who are concerned that Prescott is losing its small-town charm, character and natural beauty. On issues like growth, Granite Dells, traffic and water, our voices are not always heard and our priorities are too often compromised in city affairs. We need to elect leaders who will value, enhance and preserve all that makes Prescott unique.

What do you think would be your strengths as a council member? I plan on being a full-time public servant, not a part-time politician. I will work hard, listen, ask questions and find solutions using a common-sense approach. I will put the best interests of Prescott first, above all. I am the only candidate who supports the position of Save the Dells. In order to be impartial and uncompromised, I am not taking any donations from developers.

What is the main issue facing Prescott in the coming term? Growth. I support responsible and sustainable growth — growth that respects our values and values our town. AED’s (Arizona Eco Development) annexation application brings into focus all the concerns of the citizens regarding growth, water, traffic and open space. There must be a compelling economic benefit of any annexation to the taxpayers. We need to stop selling Prescott short. When I’m elected, your voice will be clearly heard in council.

What are your goals and priorities as a council member? My term goals are to: 1. Give the people a clear voice in council; 2. Ensure the council is financially accountable and transparent to the taxpayers; 3. Renew our planning review process to ensure approved development actually delivers on our General Plan vision. My year-one priorities: 1. Fair deal on AED annexation; 2. Solutions to improve traffic flow and safety; 3. Water conservation through regional planning.

