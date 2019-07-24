OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 24
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott National Forest taking over Cellar Fire operations as threat decreases
Forest closure area reduced

Firefighters meet a morning briefing about the Cellar Fire Tuesday, July 23, to discuss their assignment for the day. (USFS/Courtesy)

Firefighters meet a morning briefing about the Cellar Fire Tuesday, July 23, to discuss their assignment for the day. (USFS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: July 24, 2019 9:25 a.m.

The cool, moist weather is keeping the Cellar Fire in check, with no additional growth since Saturday, July 20, the Forest Service reported.

The fire, which was started by lightning about 16 miles south of Prescott on July 14, is burning on the Prescott National Forest in Ponderosa pine, brush, grass and chaparral. As of Wednesday morning, it was about 7,512 acres in size and 58% contained. Resources still assigned include 314 personnel — made up of one Hotshot crew, three Type 2 initial attack crews, two Type 2 crews and seven fire engines.

With minimal fire activity expected moving forward, the Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team Num. 1 that took command of the operation Thursday, July 18, plans to transition the fire back to the Prescott National Forest (PNF) at 6 a.m. Thursday, July 25. Demobilization of resources was already underway Wednesday. All evacuation and pre-evacuation notices have also been lifted by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

“Please drive safely on Highway 69 in Spring Valley as firefighters, equipment and support personnel return home,” PNF spokesperson Debbie Maneely said in a news release.

Fire managers will continue to monitor the fire by air, as much of the uncontained fireline on the east side of the fire is in steep, rugged, remote terrain, Maneely said.

As thunderstorms continue in the area, she said firefighters are prepared to respond to changing conditions, including gusty outflow winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The Prescott National Forest Cellar Fire Public Safety Closure Area was reduced in size as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. Detailed information and a map are available on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6443.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in effect. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone.

“If you fly, we can’t,” Maneely said. “Every time a drone is spotted near the fire, all aircraft are grounded until we can be sure the drone is clear of this area.”

As fire activity winds down and monsoon activity continues, people living downstream of the burn scar should consider the potential for post-fire flooding. The Yavapai County Flood Control District provides information on how to prepare for such flooding: www.ycflood.com.

MORE INFO

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6443

Code RED: http://www.ycsoaz.gov/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/prescottnf

Daily Smoke Outlook: https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/CentralArizona

Watch the Courier for additional updates.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
Update: Cellar Fire growth halted
Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
Cellar Fire spurs evacuations; Pine Flat residents told to leave homes due to ‘significant danger’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
24
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
24
U.S. Citizenship classes
WED
24
Democratic Women of Prescott monthly luncheon
WED
24
High Noon Toastmasters
WED
24
Hidden Costs in Your Retirement Plans
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries