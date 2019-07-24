OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 24
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Old Phoenix school to shelter migrant families

Beth Strano of the International Rescue Committee tours an old elementary school in south Phoenix on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The school was converted into a shelter to sleep up to 277 people seeking asylum in the U.S. Strano said, the Welcome Center will be able to sleep some 80 adults and children on new cots in the auditorium starting next week and 277 by summer's end. (Anita Snow/AP)

Beth Strano of the International Rescue Committee tours an old elementary school in south Phoenix on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The school was converted into a shelter to sleep up to 277 people seeking asylum in the U.S. Strano said, the Welcome Center will be able to sleep some 80 adults and children on new cots in the auditorium starting next week and 277 by summer's end. (Anita Snow/AP)

ANITA SNOW, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 24, 2019 5:29 p.m.

PHOENIX — An international refugee organization and local nonprofit groups Wednesday announced they are converting an old elementary school in south Phoenix into a shelter with sleeping space for 277 members of migrant families, many of them asylum seekers.

The shelter known as the Welcome Center was once the Ann Ott Elementary School, which closed more than a decade ago.

Starting next week, the shelter have capacity for about 80 adults and children on new cots arranged in what once served as an auditorium, said Beth Strano, who coordinates programs for asylum seekers and families with the International Rescue Committee of Arizona. She said 277 will be able to sleep there by summer's end.

Strano said most immigrants will stay just 24 to 48 hours, "while we get them on their way."

The nonprofit groups Phoenix Restoration Project and Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest are also involved.

Currently, immigrant families released from custody in Phoenix are housed by churches and other groups for a night or two before they travel to relatives in other cities. When there aren't enough beds available, overwhelmed immigration officials sometimes drop immigrants off at the local Greyhound bus station to figure out their travel.

"Our goal is that no one again will be dropped off at the station," Strano said.

She said immigrants will have their meals prepared by the Catholic charity Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Volunteers will provide legal advice and help immigrants contact U.S. relatives and travel to them while their cases are heard.

There will also be space for children to play, both inside former classrooms and outside on a playground and grassy field when summer temperatures cool.

"I hope that families will feel comfortable here, will feel like they can breathe," said Phoenix Restoration Project volunteer Leah Sarat.

Shelter Manager Uriel Gonzalez said the hope is that "the community will come together behind the project and become involved."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Confusion, fear spread on Mexico border with new US policy
Trump moves to effectively end asylum at Southern border
Migrants camped at border worry caravans will shut them out
Record number of African migrants coming to Mexican border
Policy shift means uneasy wait in Mexico for asylum seekers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
24
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
24
U.S. Citizenship classes
WED
24
Democratic Women of Prescott monthly luncheon
WED
24
High Noon Toastmasters
WED
24
Hidden Costs in Your Retirement Plans
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries