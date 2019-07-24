Obituary: Donald R. Sherar
Originally Published: July 24, 2019 9:50 p.m.
Donald R. Sherar, July 18, 1930, to July 19, 2019. He was the husband to our mother, our dad, our grandpa, our great-grandpa and a great-great-grandpa. We will hold in our hearts and cherish the memories we shared with you forever.
Our world will never be the same without you.
Information provided by survivors.
