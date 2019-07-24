OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 24
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Monsoon storms help slow Museum Fire, but raise flood concerns

Residents of the Sunnyside neighborhood fill sandbags to prepare for possible flash flooding in the Museum Fire’s nearly 1,900-acre burn area. (Photo by Laurel Morales/KJZZ)

Residents of the Sunnyside neighborhood fill sandbags to prepare for possible flash flooding in the Museum Fire’s nearly 1,900-acre burn area. (Photo by Laurel Morales/KJZZ)

Marcella Baietto and Dylan Simard, Cronkite News
Originally Published: July 24, 2019 5:36 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF – A couple dozen families on Elden Lookout Road were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday afternoon, but residents of other neighborhoods threatened by the Museum Fire remain on alert to leave at a moment’s notice.

Efforts to battle the nearly 1,900-acre blaze were aided by monsoon storms Tuesday, helping crews reach 10% containment. More rain is expected this week.

The Museum Fire incident management team has been relying heavily on airborne fire suppression, as the fire is burning through extremely steep terrain that’s difficult to access.

Although the rain has done much to damper the fire, there is a danger of flooding because the loss of vegetation leaves burned areas ripe for flash floods and heavy flows of ash, mud and debris.

Fire analyst Rob Beery told a packed high school auditorium Tuesday night the fire won’t grow much bigger, thanks to rain in the forecast. But he said there’s no history of fire in the burn area, meaning there’s “really heavy fuel in there.”

“There’s a lot of high intensity fire on this fire,” he said. “Obviously, you folks who saw it when it took off. So that high intensity fire tends to make it more prone to flooding.”

photo

Many of the 600 people battling the Museum Fire are staying in this fire camp at Fort Tuthill, which is south of Flagstaff. Firefighters, who generally work 16 hour days, eat, shower and sleep in camp. (Photo by Dylan Simard/ Cronkite News)

About 600 people living in four neighborhoods in the path of possible flooding are filling sandbags to prepare. But many people evacuated because of the Museum Fire feel helpless.

“We’re in a quandary because we’re worried about the flooding,” Ed Wolf said. “And if we can’t get in there to sandbag, what can we do?”

Many people have been reminded of the Schultz Fire and its subsequent flooding nine years ago that killed one person and destroyed several homes.

“After a fire, flooding is always a concern,” said Joel Barnett, a spokesperson with Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2. “This team has been brought in to manage the fire itself.”

Management Team 2 is staying in Fort Tuthill, south of Flagstaff, where fire officials and emergency personnel have set up a command center. Nearly 120 people eat, sleep and live in the camp while battling the Museum Fire.

Incident technology specialist Chris Dawson has been camping in his car at Fort Tuthill, helping with the fire efforts for the past four days.

“It (fire camp) is a lot like home. It’s our extended family, but it’s pretty easy,” Dawson said. “We wake up. We get breakfast, lunch and dinner served for us, but you’re working 16 hours a day.”

photo

Chris Dawson, an incident technology support specialist, has been staying at Fort Tuthill while he works on the Museum Fire north of Flagstaff. The fire camp, he says, is “our extended family.” (Photo by Dylan Simard / Cronkite News)

Fire officials say they don’t know when their operations will wrap up.

The cause of the Museum Fire remains unknown as of Wednesday afternoon. Federal investigators arrived earlier in the week but have not been able to access the site due to hazardous conditions.

Several communities remain on pre-evacuation status, including Forest Hills, Valley Crest, Lockett Ranch, north and west of U.S. 89 and Silver Saddle, Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates, Little Elden Springs, Black Bill Park, Wupatki Trails, Pine Mountain Estates, west of U.S. 89 from Railhead north to Townsend-Winona, including the KOA Campground, and Christmas Tree Estates.

Laurel Morales of KJZZ contributed to this story.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fire crews try to keep blaze away from Flagstaff homes, resort
Rains could help firefight but complicate search for remains
Sandbags now available for people near Doce fire area
Officials warn of flood dangers
Officials warn of Yarnell flooding danger

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
24
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
24
U.S. Citizenship classes
WED
24
Democratic Women of Prescott monthly luncheon
WED
24
High Noon Toastmasters
WED
24
Hidden Costs in Your Retirement Plans
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries