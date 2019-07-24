Monsoon season finally here to stay in quad-city area

The past couple of days have been what residents might expect this time of year for northern Arizona: quiet mornings followed by rumbling afternoons and showery evenings.

“As far as we can see in our forecast, we’re officially embedded in the monsoon circulation now, so every day there’s going to be some threat of showers somewhere in Arizona,” said Darren McCollum, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

The official monsoon season in Arizona is considered June 15 through Sept. 30, but that is a broad stroke to capture potential weather happenings throughout the entire state.

For the Prescott area in particular, monsoons usually begin around the first week of July. Though there was a brief spell of monsoon-like weather earlier this month, it has remained primarily hot and dry since early June.

Meteorologists somewhat expected this late start to the monsoon season given the wet, cool weather that lingered in the state through May as opposed to its typical spring drying pattern — high temperatures are one of the key ingredients required to draw monsoon moisture from the south, McCollum said. But the late start doesn’t necessarily mean a stunted monsoon season.

“Overall, it’s probably going to be a pretty typical monsoon now that we’ve gotten into the right flow for moisture to get up across our area,” McCollum said.

In the immediate future, storm coverage should decrease slightly going into the weekend, but anything could turn into something now that monsoon storms are in full swing, McCollum said.

“We still get some big storms pop up even under a 20% chance condition,” he said. “There will be days where there’s a better chance of flash flooding or severe thunderstorms than others, and usually that’s a day-by-day thing. It’s hard to even predict what’s going to happen three days down the road in this particular environment.”

SAFETY REMINDERS

Though refreshing after a stretch of high temperatures and parched conditions, monsoon storms bring with them a number of safety concerns.

One that claims more lives than any other thunderstorm-related hazard is flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Unfortunately, an early example of this occurred Monday, July 22, in Globe. A 52-year-old woman died after the vehicle she was in was caught in a flash flood in the Irene wash near Silver Hills Road, according to the Gila County Sheriff’s office.

Something the National Weather Service likes to remind the public in regard to flooding is that it only takes 12 inches of flowing water to carry off a small car and only 18 to 24 inches for larger vehicles. Drivers therefore should avoid taking their vehicles through low-water crossings during periods of heavy rainfall.

With lightning, the simple thing to keep in mind is if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning, according to monsoonsafety.org. If outside, go to a nearby large building or metal-topped vehicle. If inside, don’t touch any wiring and wait to use any plumbing, such as sinks, tubs and toilets, for these can conduct electricity from lighting strikes that occur outside.

“It’s just important to stay aware, and if you’re out and about, keep an eye on the sky, because self-protection is probably the best thing you can do out there on a day-to-day basis,” McCollum said.