Malia Pomee: Prescott’s pickleball advocate and extraordinaire

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Apart from being a single mother of three, Malia Pomee of Prescott Valley also volunteers to coach pickleball at the Yavapai County Detention Center in Prescott.

It’s a noble routine needless to say, but what if we also said that Pomee is a well-decorated pickleball player herself that travels across the globe to compete in different tournaments on her spare time?

Well, it all started seven years ago when Pomee would receive invitations to attend pickleball events in the Prescott area. After a month of putting off those invitations, Pomee finally attended with her son and daughter to an event at Willow Hills Baptist Church where the family immediately got hooked to the sport, which is rapidly growing not only in Prescott, but around the world.

For Pomee, she always wanted to play tennis but never had the opportunity when she was younger. However, after discovering pickleball — a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong — it was like she had finally found her calling despite not thinking much of the sport at first.

“There’s a lot of good stuff that you get out of playing pickleball,” Pomee said. “This is a great community to be a part of and what you get out of it is your health, whether you want lose weight or release stress, get up and go play … I’m a single mom of three children and I do this and I’m having a great time.”

Pomee solely played recreationally for about two years before playing competitively at different tournaments mostly in Arizona and also in different states and different countries. Not only was she participating in these competitions, but she’s forged a great amount of success by consistently performing well at the pickleball National Championships and most recently winning silver in women’s doubles and bronze in mixed doubles at the German Open Championships in Essen, Germany from July 12-14.

And while all these accomplishments have earned her enough medals to fill up a particularly large display case in her dining room, Pomee still views her weekly volunteering at the detention center her proudest accomplishment where she continues to pass down her knowledge of pickleball to the children.

“That’s more important to me is that I will be able to take this sport and do something with them and put a smile on their face because they always look forward to this, when we come back,” Pomee said. “Every time I got to a tournament and come back with a medal, I’ll show them that they can do this.”

Pomee is also a part of the Prescott Pickleball Association that offers free clinics and events to players of all ages and skill levels in the Prescott area. More information is provided at prescottpickleball.org.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.