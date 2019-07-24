Main Event: Gary Allan at Findlay Toyota Center July 26

Gary Allan will be performing at the Findlay Toyota Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

Tickets for the show start at $37.25 and are available at the Findlay Toyota Center box office, by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Gary Allan, Harlem Globetrotters coming up at Findlay Toyota Center.

