Los Pinos Annual Fashion Show July 26
Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant, formerly the Pine Cone Inn, cordially invites you to attend its second annual fundraising fashion show, “Something For Every Body” from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 26.
This event benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters and includes a sit down lunch, live music, silent auction and door prizes.
Please make your reservations as soon as possible by calling 619-865-8454. Cost is $50 per person or $80 per couple.
For more details, visit www.lospinosmexicanrestaurants.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.
