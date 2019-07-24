OFFERS
Los Pinos Annual Fashion Show July 26

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 24, 2019 9:40 a.m.

Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant, formerly the Pine Cone Inn, cordially invites you to attend its second annual fundraising fashion show, “Something For Every Body” from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

This event benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters and includes a sit down lunch, live music, silent auction and door prizes.

Please make your reservations as soon as possible by calling 619-865-8454. Cost is $50 per person or $80 per couple.

For more details, visit www.lospinosmexicanrestaurants.com.

Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

