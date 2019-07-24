Letter: Leaning to the left
Editor,
The recent Democratic candidate debates were very enlightening.
First, it was obvious that the Democratic Party has shifted so far left that even Barack Obama would not be considered a viable candidate in today’s Democrat Party.
Secondly, the unanimous consensus among the candidates that free health care should be given to all illegal immigrants was a slap in the face to working-class Americans, veterans and the retired American population.
Thirdly, the threat of gun control by Executive Action on the part of several leading candidates just cost them all of the rural districts throughout America and most likely the swing states of Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida.
Fourthly, it was obvious that all of the candidates were pandering to the furthest elements of the left and held socio-political and emotional issues in much higher regard than the primary issues that revolve around governing a nation. Buzzword issues that have absolutely no effect on 95% of the American population dominated the debates.
Lastly, if “voting” America was watching the debates, and even remotely paying attention, these exercises just guaranteed a second term for President Trump.
Matt Howard Prescott
