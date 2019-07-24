OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 24
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Judge blocks Trump asylum restrictions at US-Mexico border

Protestors hold signs that read " Asylum is a Right" outside of the San Francisco Federal Courthouse on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in San Francisco, Calif. A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from enforcing new asylum restrictions for immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Just hours earlier, a judge in Washington decided to let the rules stand. The California ruling halts the policy across the border as lawsuits play out in court.

Protestors hold signs that read " Asylum is a Right" outside of the San Francisco Federal Courthouse on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in San Francisco, Calif. A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from enforcing new asylum restrictions for immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Just hours earlier, a judge in Washington decided to let the rules stand. The California ruling halts the policy across the border as lawsuits play out in court.

AMY TAXIN and ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
Originally Published: July 24, 2019 5:41 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from enforcing new asylum restrictions for immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, marking the latest defeat for a president waging an all-out battle in the courts to stop the flow of migrants into the country.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco came hours after a judge in Washington decided to let the rules stand. The California ruling halts the policy across the border as lawsuits play out in court.

The new asylum rules would prevent most migrants at the southern border from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they passed through another country first. Most of the immigrants crossing the border are from Central America, making most of them ineligible for asylum because they passed through Mexico.

It also would affect asylum seekers from Africa, Asia and South America who arrive regularly at the southern border.

The restrictions went into effect last week, though there were conflicting reports on whether U.S. immigration agencies were actually enforcing it.

Top U.S. officials say their plan would discourage migrants from leaving their countries, which they say is necessary to reduce the numbers of people that border agents are detaining.

Tigar, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, has already barred less-restrictive asylum policies from taking effect and could permanently block the new asylum policy.

The judge said the new policy could expose migrants to violence and abuse, deny their rights under international law and return them to countries they were fleeing.

He acknowledged that the country's immigration system is overwhelmed by the surge in migrants from Central America over the last year.

"But shortcutting the law, or weakening the boundary between Congress and the Executive, are not the solutions to these problems," Tigar said.

The Justice and Homeland Security Departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Donald Trump told reporters before his departure for a fundraiser in West Virginia that the Washington decision was a "tremendous ruling." He added: "We appreciate it. We respect the courts very much. That helps us very much at the border."

The policy has exceptions that would still allow a migrant to apply for U.S. asylum: If someone has been trafficked, if an asylum seeker sought protection in a country but was denied or if the country the migrant passed through did not sign one of the major international treaties that govern how refugees are managed — though most Western countries have signed them.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people are waiting in Mexico on official and unofficial lists formed after U.S. agents started turning away many asylum seekers, citing lack of space and delays in immigration courts.

Federal courts have prevented other Trump administration plans from taking effect, including a ban on asylum for anyone who crosses the southern border illegally. A federal court also stopped the administration from detaining asylum seekers without giving them a chance to be released on bond.

Taxin reported from Santa Ana, California, and Khalil reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Elliot Spagat in San Diego, Colleen Long in Washington and Nomaan Merchant in Houston contributed to this report.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Judge won't block US asylum restrictions at southern border
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to enforce asylum ban
Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban
Trump moves to effectively end asylum at Southern border
Judge blocks Trump policy keeping asylum-seekers locked up

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
24
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
24
U.S. Citizenship classes
WED
24
Democratic Women of Prescott monthly luncheon
WED
24
High Noon Toastmasters
WED
24
Hidden Costs in Your Retirement Plans
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries