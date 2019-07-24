Horse parade to honor veterans Saturday before downtown Prescott event

For the past five years, the Prescott Long Riders have honored the National Day of the Cowboy on the fourth Saturday of July with a 10-mile horse parade from the Granite Dells Parkway to downtown where they then meet up with the Prescott Regulators for their weekend “Shootout” show.

This year, the group has opted to add a special element to their ride – parading through the local VA facility. It will include a short program intended to celebrate veterans and the city’s frontier history.

The first National Day of the Cowboy observance was in 2005; 11 states host celebrations.

One of the members and riders, Tara Tompkins of Chino Valley, last year inquired about riding through the VA hospital. Her interest ignited a willingness by the group to pursue adding the VA on the tour for this year. Tompkins found it particularly appropriate as the VA is launching a public/private venture to renovate former officer quarters into housing for homeless veterans.

With her willingness to do some of the marketing and coordination, Tompkins worked with VA officials so that the parade of 130 or more horses will travel on the grounds of the VA as part of the parade route at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The horses and riders will pass around the VA’s Community Living Center, a rehabilitation and skilled nursing care facility. They will then have a flag ceremony with all five branches of the military at the main entrance of the hospital near the flagpole.

Tara’s daughter, Trinity, a Chino Valley High School senior, will be carrying the American flag and will perform the National Anthem. The other veteran riders are as follows: Rory Bush, a United States Army veteran carrying the Army flag; Douglas Gray, a United States Army veteran carrying the United States Marine flag; JT Purvis, a United States Air Force veteran carrying the Air Force flag; Gene Longo, a United States Coast Guard veteran carrying the Coast Guard flag; Mike Cave, United States Navy veteran carrying the Navy flag, and Beth Cuevas, a United States Army veteran who will be an emergency flag stand-in.

“We decided to dedicate the ride to the veterans who came home to no home,” Tompkins said.

Tompkins said she expects this to just be the start of what will be an ongoing relationship between the Prescott Long Riders and the VA. She noted that some Chino Valley students and other area veterans will be volunteering to help some of the CLC veteran patients in wheelchairs to come outside to see the horses on parade and participate in the ceremony.

“This is awesome. This is amazing,” she said of the response of both the riders and the VA to the coming event. “I can’t even put to words how I feel about this opportunity to partner with veterans and to bring attention to homeless veterans and to entertain veterans … and to just give them a day to remember we are all there for them.”