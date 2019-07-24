OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 24
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Florida seafood company says someone stole 17,000 oysters

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 24, 2019 5:28 p.m.

Attention Pensacola Bay Oyster Fans- We sadly learned today that our East Bay lease was robbed of over 17,000 oysters! Over 35 bags were emptied and just tossed over at the wooded area on the beach. What a disappointment to find out someone would take it upon themselves to loot oysters that were not their's 😡 This is a CRIME and we are asking everyone for help if you have any information or leads to help us find these thieves!! We are offering a reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender(s) of this! Please be patient with us while we work with the police through this investigation. We are extremely frustrated that this event occurred and hope to get some answers! * PLEASE SHARE * You can contact us via social media or at jane@pensacolabayoyster.com Thanks by pensacolaoyster

PENASCOLA, Fla. — A Florida seafood company says someone stole 17,000 oysters.

Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. posted photos on Instagram of more than 35 empty bags that were tossed into a wooded area along the beach in East Bay on Tuesday. They’re offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft.

The company said it’s a “disappointment to find out someone would take it upon themselves to loot oysters.”

They asked customers to be patient as they work with police to solve the crime.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Deputies look for naked burglar who stole from Little League
Man yells ‘there’s no Santa’ at Florida holiday event
Diner finds valuable pearl in his oyster dish
Alligator blocks runway at Air Force base in Florida
Officials: Florida man robs Wendy’s after grilling burger

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
24
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
24
U.S. Citizenship classes
WED
24
Democratic Women of Prescott monthly luncheon
WED
24
High Noon Toastmasters
WED
24
Hidden Costs in Your Retirement Plans
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries