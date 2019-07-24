Fandomania designed for ComicCon fans, families

Fandomania is returning to the Prescott Valley Library for its second year. This free family-friendly event attracts more than costumed comic book and fantasy fans. Participants also come dressed as their favorite book, TV show or movie character.

So put on your costumes and dancing shoes, the Fandomania Comicon event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, with performances and workshops all day long.

A host of performers and vendors will be present, several contests are scheduled and the entire family is invited. This past year, the first Fandomania event in Prescott Valley resulted in a door count of 3,500, Teen Library Assistant Coleen Bornschlegel said, although some of those were library patrons, not Fandomania participants. Still, it was a wildly popular event for people of all ages.

Fandomania brings “an interesting mix of people,” Bornschlegel said. “Part of ComiCon is just simply being there and interacting with different characters. You’ll find stormtroopers crossing paths with Winnie the Pooh, for example. That’s the energy and the magic of ComiCon.”

These types of events originated with fans dressing up as superheroes or comic book characters, then morphed into all types of fantasy creatures. Participation in this Fandomania affair has grown into a “fan thing,” she said, where anyone interested in a certain character, not just comic books, can dress in costume.

One coworker, Bornschlegel said, is coming dressed as Mr. Rogers, for example.

“It’s opened up into a whole world. It’s about what the individual is interested in, a free-for-all in that kind of sense,” she said. “You don’t know what you are going to get.”

DETAILS

Parking is free; the event is free. Food and artist vendors will be charging for their goods, Bornschlegel said.

Prizes for Fortnite Dance Battle contestants include a month of free dance classes and V-Bucks. Prizes also are available for Cosplay Costume Contest winners.

“Everybody is invited. This is a great opportunity for involvement and to check out the action. You are not required to dress up. Don’t feel you can’t show up if you are not in costume,” she said. “Everyone is welcome.”

In fact, she is hoping to meet another Marvel character, the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, which she was in costume as this past year. “This year, I’m going to be an official staff member Squirrel Girl in tails and ears, but in a bright green staff shirt as well.”

Teen Librarian Jeff Howik said he has not yet revealed his character identity.

The library will have a first aid/lost person station.

COSTUME, PROP POLICY

Costumes must be family-friendly — not gory, overly revealing or potentially confusing with law enforcement — and shoes must be worn inside the library, except briefly for photo ops. Masks must be removable.

No roller skates or other wheeled items such as skateboards can be used inside. If you are carrying a large prop, be aware of people around you. Lightsabers, wands and sonic screwdrivers are OK.

Depictions of hate symbols are not allowed. Unstrung or loosely strung bows are allowed, as are nonremovable arrows in a quiver or arrows with no tip. Shields cannot have sharp edges. Bats must be foam or lightweight plastic and incapable of harming others. No real barbed wire or nails are allowed.

For more information, visit pvlib.net/teens or call 928-759-3038.