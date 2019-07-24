OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 24
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fandomania designed for ComicCon fans, families

Minnie Mouse, Monica Brush, and Joker Mackenzie Reynolds at the Fandomania Comic Con event in 2018. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Minnie Mouse, Monica Brush, and Joker Mackenzie Reynolds at the Fandomania Comic Con event in 2018. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 24, 2019 7:14 p.m.

Fandomania is returning to the Prescott Valley Library for its second year. This free family-friendly event attracts more than costumed comic book and fantasy fans. Participants also come dressed as their favorite book, TV show or movie character.

So put on your costumes and dancing shoes, the Fandomania Comicon event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, with performances and workshops all day long.

A host of performers and vendors will be present, several contests are scheduled and the entire family is invited. This past year, the first Fandomania event in Prescott Valley resulted in a door count of 3,500, Teen Library Assistant Coleen Bornschlegel said, although some of those were library patrons, not Fandomania participants. Still, it was a wildly popular event for people of all ages.

Fandomania brings “an interesting mix of people,” Bornschlegel said. “Part of ComiCon is just simply being there and interacting with different characters. You’ll find stormtroopers crossing paths with Winnie the Pooh, for example. That’s the energy and the magic of ComiCon.”

photo

Batman stands outside the Prescott Valley Library at the Fandomania Comic Con event Saturday, July 28, 2018 in and around the Prescott Valley Library. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

These types of events originated with fans dressing up as superheroes or comic book characters, then morphed into all types of fantasy creatures. Participation in this Fandomania affair has grown into a “fan thing,” she said, where anyone interested in a certain character, not just comic books, can dress in costume.

One coworker, Bornschlegel said, is coming dressed as Mr. Rogers, for example.

“It’s opened up into a whole world. It’s about what the individual is interested in, a free-for-all in that kind of sense,” she said. “You don’t know what you are going to get.”

DETAILS

Parking is free; the event is free. Food and artist vendors will be charging for their goods, Bornschlegel said.

Prizes for Fortnite Dance Battle contestants include a month of free dance classes and V-Bucks. Prizes also are available for Cosplay Costume Contest winners.

“Everybody is invited. This is a great opportunity for involvement and to check out the action. You are not required to dress up. Don’t feel you can’t show up if you are not in costume,” she said. “Everyone is welcome.”

In fact, she is hoping to meet another Marvel character, the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, which she was in costume as this past year. “This year, I’m going to be an official staff member Squirrel Girl in tails and ears, but in a bright green staff shirt as well.”

Teen Librarian Jeff Howik said he has not yet revealed his character identity.

The library will have a first aid/lost person station.

COSTUME, PROP POLICY

Costumes must be family-friendly — not gory, overly revealing or potentially confusing with law enforcement — and shoes must be worn inside the library, except briefly for photo ops. Masks must be removable.

No roller skates or other wheeled items such as skateboards can be used inside. If you are carrying a large prop, be aware of people around you. Lightsabers, wands and sonic screwdrivers are OK.

Depictions of hate symbols are not allowed. Unstrung or loosely strung bows are allowed, as are nonremovable arrows in a quiver or arrows with no tip. Shields cannot have sharp edges. Bats must be foam or lightweight plastic and incapable of harming others. No real barbed wire or nails are allowed.

For more information, visit pvlib.net/teens or call 928-759-3038.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fandomania: bigger, better, free, designed for ComicCon fans, families
First Fandomania a hit at Prescott Valley Public Library
Whopping 3,500 attend Prescott Valley Fandomania event
All ages invited to comic-con event Saturday in PV
Photo Gallery: Comic Con in Prescott Valley

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
24
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
24
U.S. Citizenship classes
WED
24
Democratic Women of Prescott monthly luncheon
WED
24
High Noon Toastmasters
WED
24
Hidden Costs in Your Retirement Plans
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries