Thu, July 25
Cardinals sign linebacker Longacre to 1-year contract
NFL

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Matt Longacre (96) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals signed Longacre to a one-year contract on Wednesday, July 24. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 24, 2019 11:17 p.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed linebacker Matt Longacre to a one-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed.

The 27-year-old Longacre spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, appearing in 38 games, including eight starts. He had 57 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Longacre had a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2017 and started a career-high seven games last season for the NFC champions. He played three postseason games with the Rams, including the Super Bowl.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Longacre was an undrafted rookie free agent out of North Missouri State in 2015.

