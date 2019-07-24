OFFERS
Backup on Hwy 89A caused by jackknifed semi
No injuries reported

A jackknifed semi-truck blocks Highway 89A midday Wednesday, July 24. (Katrina Karr/Courtesy)

A jackknifed semi-truck blocks Highway 89A midday Wednesday, July 24. (Katrina Karr/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 24, 2019 5:36 p.m.

Highway 89A was closed in both directions from 12:08 to 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, due to a jackknifed semi-truck at milepost 334, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

No injuries were reported.

