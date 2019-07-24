14th Annual Shootout on Whiskey Row, July 27-28
The 14th Annual Shootout on Whiskey Row will be held on the corner of Montezuma and Goodwin Streets in downtown Prescott from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28.
Hosted by the Prescott Regulators & Their Shady Ladies, the shootout on Whiskey Row features reenactments, a shotgun wedding, booths, food, horses, auctions and lots fun. If you are a fan of the old West films and shows, you will enjoy seeing up to 200 people dressed up from the late 1800's.
Although this is a free event, donations are greatly appreciated. Proceeds benefit scholarships for veterans and their families.
For more information, visit www.prescottregulators.org.
