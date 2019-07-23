Williams: The Ballad of Chino Valley

Once in a while, I mention something in this column that no one saw coming. It doesn’t happen very often, but I’m proud to say that this column stands tall among the rest of them because in the following paragraphs you will learn that Chino Valley has its very own song.



I recently ran across a photocopied, single-page sheet of music with the title, “Ballad of Chino Valley.” Until this discovery, I didn’t know we had a ballad.

Through perseverance and the help of several friends, I was able to find the author of that song, a fellow named John Little. In the late 1970s, when he wasn’t professoring at Yavapai College in Prescott or manhandling bales of alfalfa on his 25-acre plot on Road 1 East, John sat on his back porch enjoying an impressive view of Mingus Mountain. Those reflective moments usually occurred late in the day. It was then that he realized how important the land was to him here in Chino and how it actually spoke to him.

The first lyrics from his ballad introduce part of that contemplative conversation, “The sunset tells a story, as the day draws to an end, while we sit here in the twilight amid the glory of the land.”



John sent me an audio file of the song featuring his vocals and guitar accompaniment. This guy is a pretty fair musician, even though he says the music was only for his own entertainment.



In 1984, John departed Chino Valley for a teaching position at Concord University in West Virginia. Virginia Tech was only an hour away across the state line in Blacksburg, Virginia, so he visited the campus, liked the place, then spent a couple of years there earning his doctorate in business. Next, he accepted a position teaching adult MBA students in Costa Rica for a year and a half and, periodically, traveled to several South American countries presenting week-long or weekend courses. For a period of 10 years thereafter, he returned to Costa Rica during the summers to teach and to improve his Spanish.



These days, in retirement, he can be found on another 25-acre parcel, but this one is 20 miles south of Silver City, New Mexico. He says it’s very similar to the personal sanctuary he owned here in Chino Valley. He reveals that there’s something about rural acreage that deeply agrees with him. The combination of quietude, occasional winds, walking through foliage and the image of distant mountains conjures up memories of his boyhood in Phoenix from the 1950s and ’60s. He’s memorialized some of those early years in poetry and in a number of short stories which, he points out, won’t be published.



He says when he wrote his first poem, which was homework for a creative writing course, something wondrous stirred inside him. To me, it seems that John has trod an interesting path since retiring from the academic science of business. The teaching of such topics as financial management, product pricing policies and the tenets of market research aren’t a typical sibling to imagination and invention, the cornerstones of creative writing.



We on the committee planning the 50th anniversary of the town have decided to make the Ballad of Chino Valley part of the celebration. We’re early in our deliberations, but we hope John can join us when his song is performed locally in 2020.

