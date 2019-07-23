Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23

In coordination with the Presidential proclamation, Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in honor of retired Associate Justice John Paul Stevens.

Stevens served as an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court from 1975 until his voluntary retirement in 2010. He passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 99 years old at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Following policy, the US flag is lowered to half-staff only for the day of interment, sources stated.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Administration.