Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
One from Prescott Valley recovering at Maricopa County burn center
A Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) firefighter and a Coconino National Forest firefighter were burned while cleaning up a mulch fire in Camp Verde on Sunday, July 21, according to fire officials.
The accident occurred at the Camp Verde Transfer Station, where a one-acre, slow-burning mulch fire has been burning since July 10.
Crews were extinguishing hotspots at the scene when a Forest Service firefighter fell into a pit of hot ash.
“He burned his lower torso and legs,” said Brady Smith, public affairs officer with the Coconino National Forest. “From what I understand, it was about 24% of his body.”
While the firefighter was attempting to roll out of the pit, a CAFMA firefighter, Aaron Moore, tried to assist him.
“Right as the Forest Service employee got out, Aaron fell in,” said Cody Rose, a CAFMA battalion chief. “He pushed to get out pretty quickly, but not before getting burns on his legs.”
Moore suffered second and third degree burns on his right leg and second degree burns on his left leg, Rose said.
Both firefighters were transported to a burn center in Maricopa County and their families are receiving help from the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona and other firefighter support organizations.
Moore remains “stable and in good spirits,” Rose said. However, doctors said it could take up to a month for him to fully recover and be able to return to work.
Anyone who wishes to donate money or assist the injured firefighters in some other way may call Rose at 928-713-9526.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Bobcat, 3 kits spotted in backyard of Prescott home
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
23
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
23
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
23
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
23
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
23
|
Family Caregiver Support Group,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...