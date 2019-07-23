Smith, Orioles strike early in 7-2 win over Diamondbacks
MLB
PHOENIX — Dwight Smith Jr. hit a three-run home run, Dylan Bundy pitched six solid innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 Tuesday night.
Renato Núñez and Anthony Santander also homered for the Orioles, with Núñez raising his team-leading total to 24. Bundy (5-11) allowed two runs, four hits and three walks while striking out five for his second win in three starts.
Baltimore executed double plays in three straight innings and has won four of six despite entering Tuesday with the worst winning percentage in the majors.
T.J. McFarland struck out six in 2 2/3 innings of relief work for the Diamondbacks, who have lost three of four and fell three games out of the second National League wild card.
The Orioles tagged Merrill Kelly (7-10) for three runs in the second inning and four more in the third, chasing the Diamondbacks starter after 2 1/3 innings.
Núñez hit his second home run in two days and third in four games during the second, clubbing a 1-2 pitch from Kelly on a line into the left field seats.
After Smith singled, Santander went deep into the right field seats to give the Orioles a 3-0 lead.
Kelly helped himself in the bottom of the inning, slapping a bases-loaded single to drive in two runs. But the Orioles took control in the third, with Núñez driving in Trey Mancini with a single and Smith hitting his 12th home run.
Kelly was charged with seven runs and eight hits with four strikeouts, his shortest outing since May 22 when he lasted just 1 2/3 innings at San Diego.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: OF-DH Mark Trumbo, who is coming back from right knee surgery, has started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk. He’s been on the 60-day injured list since March 25 after having surgery last September.
Diamondbacks: OF David Peralta was to serve as the designated hitter Tuesday night in the rookie-level Arizona League in his rehab from a right shoulder injury. Manager Torey Lovullo said Peralta could be ready to return soon. He’s been out most of July.
UMP KNOCK
Home plate umpire Jim Reynolds took Jarrod Dyson’s foul tip off the bottom of his mask in the eighth inning and was checked by a Diamondbacks trainer. Reynolds finished the game.
UP NEXT
Orioles: LHP John Means (8-5, 2.95 ERA) goes into his start against Arizona on Wednesday having lasted at least five innings in every start since April 14.
Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Clarke (2-3, 6.50 ERA) is set for his 12th start of the season. He’s lasted five innings just twice since May 25.
