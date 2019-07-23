Ruth Street Theater at Prescott High tagged for renovation into 'great venue'

Inside an empty, 700-seat Ruth Street Theater, jazz musician Rob Ratner belts out a quick tune on his alto saxophone, the setting ideal for even this private serenade.

The acoustics inside Prescott High’s 30-year-old staged auditorium are a key attraction for performers as music wraps around audiences with and without amplification.

Indeed, Ratner and fellow performing artists in the area see this theater as a potentially perfect venue for community choral and dance troupes that want an affordable place to perform when it is not in use for school events, be it a school musical, an all-student assembly or band concert.

“I consider Prescott an artists’ colony, and this could be a great venue for the performing arts, one that is accessible to them,” said Ratner, a musician with several jazz bands and director of the group Saxy.

Ratner also is one of the founding board members of the new Ruth Street Theater Project, a group of local community members partnering with the Prescott Unified School District to upgrade and promote the theater as a “professional performance venue.” Within the next month, the project leaders expect the group to be incorporated as a nonprofit organization able to accept tax-deductible donations.

The project’s official launch date is now scheduled for Jan. 31.

Though all the details are not confirmed, project leaders said the intention is to have a Grammy-award-winning artist for a gala that will begin a season of eight or nine staged events, including performances from project members: the Prescott Chorale, the Arizona Philharmonic, Folk Sessions and Ratner’s jazz bands.

Ruth Street Theater Project Seeking volunteers interested in various aspects of theater operations, everything from ushering to marketing and event planning. Anyone who might be interested is asked to contact Maureen Erickson at maureen.erickson@yahoo.com.

“With good fundraising on our part, we can make this into an exceptional venue, a really wonderful site that the high school and community can enjoy,” said Maureen Erickson, a former Governing Board member and Prescott Education Foundation member with a theater background that she incorporated into a more than three-decade education career.

Unlike other local venues, the Ruth Street Theater has the ability to attract and house events that are larger than what can be accommodated at the Elks Theater or Prescott Center for the Arts, but are not large enough for a setting such as the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, Ratner and fellow project members said. Rental costs also are more suitable for local nonprofit groups that do not have large production budgets, he said.

What is needed are some facility enhancements and long-term maintenance commitments that will elevate the theater’s appeal and facilitate more community-focused and staged events, project leaders said.

The notion of the Ruth Street Theater transforming into more of a community performing arts venue started about a year ago when the Prescott Chorale needed to expand from its longtime home stage at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, said Project Director Dennis Houser, the chorale’s artistic director.

“The acoustics were really good, but the theater needed some dressing up, if you will,” Houser said.

Houser reached out to district Superintendent Joe Howard about how they might be able to enhance the theater, recognizing limited district funds. With Howard’s enthusiastic support, Houser rallied together some like-minded people who were eager to invest their time, talent and marketing skills into transforming this theater into a mid-size venue suitable for an array of school and community events.

Walking around the theater on Tuesday, Ratner said the structure is sound but it needs to be upgraded, with modern lighting, sound equipment, new carpeting, updated seating, even reconfigured lobby space.

Ratner is a retired arts and theater administrator for the Long Island, New York, school system who participated in several theater refurbishing projects across his career.

Houser guessed renovation costs could range from $250,000 to $400,000 — with work to be spread out as funds become available.

“This is not to be a short-term project,” Ratner said.

Beyond the facility, Houser and other project leaders see this partnership with the school district growing into expanded opportunities for students, including a career-oriented course in theater management. He said he could envision the start of a school/community dance company.

The vision and possibilities with this project have earned Howard’s commitment.

As the district representative on the fledgling board, Howard said he counts this project “near and dear to his heart” because it encourages a school facility to be a place where all members of the community are welcome.

“We want this to be an affordable community place where our people can share their talents with each other,” Howard said.

He, too, said he appreciates the performing arts community approaching the district with offers to make this a reality.

“You’re singing me a love song. Let’s do it,” Howard said of his response.

“I think this will be a fantastic partnership,” Erickson concluded. “I’m looking forward to it.”