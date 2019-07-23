Quad City Events: July 24-Aug. 1

Wednesday, July 24

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor-access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

Learn About Hidden Costs in Your Retirement Plans, 3 to 4 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Thursday, July 25

You Too! Mentor training, 10 and 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

Jack and the Beanstalk: A Puppet Show, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings!, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the courthouse plaza. prescottconcertseries.com.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 928-759-6190.

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.

Women of Wellness (WOW), 4 p.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. WOW is a program for women 50+ that focuses on health, education, comradery and support. RSVP to 928-708-3110.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant, formerly the Pine Cone Inn, annual fundraising fashion show — Something For Every Body — noon to 3 p.m. Lunch, silent and live auction, music. Cost is $50 per person or $80 per couple. To reserve, call 619 865-8454.

Chair Yoga, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Chair yoga allows you to keep doing yoga regardless of your ability. Fourth Fridays. No registration required.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Saturday, July 27

Contra Dance to the music of Commotion, 7:30 to 10 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Donations: $0 - $9. Students free.

Fundraiser for Prescott band students to go to Hawaii, noon to 8 p.m., The Gurley Street Sports Bar in downtown Prescott. Activities including a cornhole tournament, dunk tank, games, food and live music. Call Bonnie at 928-778-2491.

Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stoneridge Community Center, 1300 Stoneridge Drive, Prescott Valley. 623-980-6627, prescottirissociety.org/ or president@prescottirissociety.org.

Summer Reading Finale: Talent Show, 1 p.m. Celebrate our community and a summer full of reading with light refreshments and good fun for all at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Gardening Talks: Square Foot Gardening, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Presented by Yavapai Master Gardener Georgene Lockwood from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Runs through Oct. 26.

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org., info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Monday, July 29

American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2901N. Glassford Hill Rd., Prescott Valley. 800-733-2767.

Alzheimer’s Association: Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-771-9257.

Potter’s House Music & Films, 6 to 9:15 p.m., courthouse plaza.

Tuesday, July 30

Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know After I am Gone, 1 to 3 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona Ave. Visitors welcome.

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.



Anger Solves Nothing, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. MeditationInNorthernArizona.org; 928-637-6232.

Wednesday, July 31

Reservations are due today for a farmer’s workshop offered by the University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office will offer a beginning farmer’s workshop on Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon, 840 Rodeo Drive, Bldg. C, Prescott. 928-445-6590, ext. 221.

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Thursday, August 1

First Harvest celebration, 6:30 p.m., Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave. Prescott. Free film showing of the documentary “Symphony of the Soil,” which recognizes the Celtic holiday Lughnasadh or Lammas, crowning of the First Harvest Queen, organic snacks and a free gift to the first 10 attendees.

Alzheimer’s Presentation- Know the 10 Signs, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. No registration required, space is limited. 928-759-3040.

Yoga Nidra, noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Yoga Nidra gets the mind to slow, so that your body can heal itself. Free. No registration required. 928-759-3040.

Coffee with a Cop, 9 to 10:30 a.m., HomeSmart Fine Homes & Land, 8133 SR 69 Ste. C, Prescott Valley.

Back to School Resource and Wellness Fair, noon to 3 p.m., HUSD District Office, 6411 N. Robert Rd., Prescott Valley. Free backpack full of school supplies for students. 928-759-5109.

Friday, August 2

Prescott Indivisible general meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

Coffee Talk with Save the Dells, 7 to 9 a.m., Wild Iris Coffeehouse, 124 S Granite Street, Suite E, Prescott.

First Southern Baptist Church of Chino Valley clothing giveaway, 9 a,m. to noon, 1524 N. Highway 89. Chino Valley. Clothing includes all sizes and gender. Shoes, sleepwear, shirts, pants, and many misc items. We also have lots of infants and toddler clothes. 928--636-2014.

16th Annual Prescott Gem & Mineral Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 Main St., Prescott Valley. Demonstrations, drawing, kids’ section and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, veterans, students; kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

It’s A Mystery Book Group, The Dry (2017) by Jane Harper, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, Road One South, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.