Prescott Valley in Brief: Meet Mayor Kell Palguta on Aug. 2 and 16

Meet Mayor Kell Palguta on Aug. 2 and 16

Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta wants to know what’s on the minds of residents so he has started a “Meet the Mayor” campaign. The meetings will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Fry’s Grocery Store on Glassford Hill Road; as well as on Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Safeway on Highway 69.

In a recent email message, Mayor Palguta wrote: “If you have a comment, question or complaint, I want to hear from you. It is my job to seek out the citizens of Prescott Valley and hear from you. You have busy lives, and I cannot expect you always to come to me. That’s why I’m coming to you.”

D-H Library ‘art’ activity for youngsters

The Itty-Bitty Pony Paint Party will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, as part of the Children’s Summer Reading Program at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, 2735 Corral St., Humboldt.

Warning signs of Alzheimer’s Aug. 1

The Prescott Valley Public Library will host an Alzheimer’s presentation — “Know the 10 Signs: Early” from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. The event will take place at the library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life. This program covers 10 common warning signs and what to watch for in yourself and others, and topics including: typical age-related changes; common warning signs of Alzheimer’s; how to approach someone about memory concerns; early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

No registration is required, space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Back to School fair is Aug. 1

The Humboldt Unified School District will host a Back to School Resource and Wellness Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. The event will take place at the HUSD District Office, 6411 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley.

A free backpack full of school supplies will be provided for students. In addition, there will be healthful food samples and community resources for families.

For more information, call Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109.

Library happenings in July

The following events are offered at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. For more information, call 928-759-3040 or visit www. pvlib.net.

July 26: Chair Yoga, from 11 a.m. to noon. Chair yoga allows you to keep doing yoga regardless of your ability. The chair also can be used as a prop to help getting into the poses a little easier. Not to mention, there is no worry of getting up and down from the floor. Yoga will help you keep and build your strength, flexibility and balance. No registration required but space is limited.

Acorn Montessori will have meal programs

Acorn Montessori Charter Schools will be participating in the National School Lunch and Breakfast programs. As part of this program, Acorn Montessori Charter Schools will offer healthy meals every school day. Breakfast is free to all students; lunch will cost $3. Children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Reduced-price meals cost 40 cents for lunch.

Qualifications for children to receive free or reduced-price meals include: belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance, or if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway, foster or participates in a Head Start or Even Start pre-Kindergarten program.

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households can fill out the application and return it to the school unless the household already has received notification that their children are approved for free meals this year. Application forms are being distributed to all households with a letter informing households of the availability of free and reduced-price meals for their children and what is required to complete on the application. Applications also are available in the front office of each school or on the DOE website under NSLP forms.

For more information, call Chuck Watson at 928-772-5778 or e-mail at acorncharles@cableone.net.

50-plus-year grads of Prescott High to meet

Prescott High School students who graduated 50 or more years ago will gather on Sept. 19 at the Prescott Resort for the annual Half Century Club luncheon.

Since many graduates have stayed in the area or still have connections in the area, this is open to PHS grads — no matter where they live.

This year’s event is hosted by members of the Class of 1968. Those who graduated in 1969 will be inducted into the Half Century Club at the luncheon.

Prescott High School’s Half Century Club was formed in 1978 by Taylor Hicks and Jack Orr, and originally consisted of 14 PHS graduates who met annually for lunch in Orr’s carport. Over the years, more and more people were invited to the lunch (cooked by Margaret Orr) and the event expanded to include all PHS graduates of 50-plus years. Today, the Half Century Club luncheon sells out with more than 600 attendees.

“It’s our once a year opportunity to reconnect and reminisce with fellow Prescott High classmates,” said Jane Orr, Jack’s daughter-in-law and a member of the HCC Steering Committee. “It’s a great social occasion, and many alumni travel from far distances to attend. It’s wonderful to see that our school spirit still exists.”

It’s not just lunch. The Prescott High School band will perform, and the high school’s ROTC group will present the colors. The Class of ’68 is also sponsoring a photo booth where alumni can take class photos. Local artist and PHS alum Bill Nebeker is donating “Born to Run,” a bronze sculpture of running horses as the grand prize in the Half Century Club’s drawing.

“The Half Century Club has a stellar record of investing in Prescott High students by donating funds for scholarships each year,” said Steve Pierce, member of the Arizona House of Representatives and president of the Class of 1968 when he was in high school. “We’re proud to be continuing the tradition this year.”

Prescott High 50-plus year graduates can learn more about the event by visiting www.prescotthcc.com.

School supplies sought for students

Members of the Prescott Valley Trinity Lutheran Church will be filling backpacks with school supplies for the upcoming school year. To donate to this effort that benefits children in the Humboldt Unified School District, please call Fred at 928-775-2197 or 928-458-4444.

Donate blood July 29 in Prescott Valley

The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care.

Donors, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-733-2767. There will a blood-donation opportunity on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hampton Inn & Suites, 2901 N. Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley.

About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups earlier this month than during a typical week, as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel. This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, causing the Red Cross to now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available — and less than a two-day supply of type O blood — for patients. At least a five-day supply is desired.

In June, the Red Cross launched the Missing Types campaign to encourage donors — especially new donors and those who have not donated in the past years — to give blood or platelets during the challenging summer months. Through the campaign, the letters A, B and O — letters that make up the main blood groups — disappeared from popular brands to symbolize what happens when blood goes missing from hospital shelves during blood shortages. Despite an encouraging response to the campaign, blood donations still fell short of expectations in June, resulting in more than 24,000 fewer donations than needed and causing a significant drawdown of the Red Cross blood supply.

Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Information provided by the American Red Cross.

Town seeks volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission, as well as the the Board of Directors of the Municipal Property Corporation.

Positions available on the Arts and Culture Commission are for one voting member and two non-voting members.

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. It is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. This is a physical commission that requires lifting, bending and the ability to set up and tear down events.

First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applicants are required to attend at least one Arts and Culture Commission meeting prior to an interview being scheduled.

The town also is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Board of Directors of the Municipal Property Corporation.

This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council. The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the town. Related experience is desirable.

Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Applications for all of these are available in the Executive Management Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Coffee with a Cop set for Aug. 1

Coffee with a Cop is an outreach program of the Prescott Valley Police Department and serves as a venue for nonthreatening social interaction between law-enforcement officers and residents of the community. The public may discuss community issues, talk about traffic, sports or other topics. There is no agenda and no speeches. It’s a chance to connect, ask questions, voice concerns and get to know local area police officers in a casual, relaxed atmosphere.

Upcoming sessions are Aug. 1, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at HomeSmart Fine Homes & Land, 8133 Highway 69, Suite C, Prescott Valley; and on Sept. 3, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Sally B’s Cafe, 7680 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley.

For more information, call 928-772-9267.

National Night Out is Aug. 6

The Prescott Valley Police Department encourages community members to get together with their neighbors on National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to help promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

National Night Out is an opportunity for community members to talk directly with police personnel about programs such as Cops and Kids, Citizens and Youth Police Academy, or other programs provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

National Night Out is an integral part of the Police Department’s partnership with the community. In 2018, police personnel attended 15 Neighborhood Watch events with approximately 700 community members in attendance; the Police Department hopes to exceed these numbers in 2019.

Over the next few weeks, watch and listen for updates on this year’s National Night Out events in your neighborhood.

Please report suspected impaired or unsafe driving to your local law enforcement. The Prescott Valley Police Department may be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

American Legion offers Friday dinners

American Legion Post 78 Humboldt will feature Friday dinners in July.

The menu for July 26 will be a Mexican dinner. Cost is $10.

For more information, call 928-632-5185.

Cornhole tourney benefits Habitat

Registration is open for the second annual Cornhole Tournament to benefit Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity. R.E.D. Plumbing is hosting the fundraising event, which will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley.

In addition to the tournament, the event will feature music by a D.J., prizes, food and beverages. The entry fee is $250 for a two-person team, which covers the team’s tournament participation, meal and event shirt. Friends and guests are invited to cheer on their team.

Entry deadline is July 20, and registration is made through R.E.D. Plumbing. Call 928-772-9296 for details.