'Prescott Sings' with local stars Thursday, July 25
Come out and cheer on your favorite, local star at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25.
Prescott Sings is a series of nine evenings of music bonanza filled with local stars of all ages who are ready to be discovered. Join us at the fourth week of the competition then place your vote and come back next week for another fun-filled evening.
After each Prescott Sings performance you have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to vote for your favorite contestant. This free event is being sponsored by the Prescott Downtown Partnership.
Check out the Prescott Sings! Facebook page. For questions e-mail prescottsings@gmail.com or visit prescottconcertseries.com/prescott-sings.
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Bobcat, 3 kits spotted in backyard of Prescott home
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
