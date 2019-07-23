OFFERS
'Prescott Sings' with local stars Thursday, July 25

Brian Aquiniga sings 'Blaze of Glory' by Bon Jovi during the Prescott Sings competition that kicked off last month. Aquiniga was one of the Week 1 winners. The local talent competition continues 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25 on the Courthouse Plaza. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 9:42 a.m.

Come out and cheer on your favorite, local star at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25.

Prescott Sings is a series of nine evenings of music bonanza filled with local stars of all ages who are ready to be discovered. Join us at the fourth week of the competition then place your vote and come back next week for another fun-filled evening.

After each Prescott Sings performance you have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to vote for your favorite contestant. This free event is being sponsored by the Prescott Downtown Partnership.

Check out the Prescott Sings! Facebook page. For questions e-mail prescottsings@gmail.com or visit prescottconcertseries.com/prescott-sings.

