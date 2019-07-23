Photo: Rallying for Lights for Liberty
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 1:36 p.m.
Connie Slaten of Prescott Valley and about 130 local residents joined thousands of others in communities around the nation in a Lights for Liberty vigil Friday, July 12, 2019, meeting at the Gurley Street Justice Center and walking to the courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. They rallied to create solidarity, recognizing that seeking asylum is a universal human right, and are insisting on family reunification and the closing of migrant detention camps. (Sue Tone/Tribune)
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Bobcat, 3 kits spotted in backyard of Prescott home
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
23
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
23
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
23
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
23
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
23
|
Family Caregiver Support Group,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...