Photo: Rallying for Lights for Liberty

Connie Slaten of Prescott Valley and about 130 local residents joined thousands of others in communities around the nation in a Lights for Liberty vigil Friday, July 12, 2019, meeting at the Gurley Street Justice Center and walking to the courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. They rallied to create solidarity, recognizing that seeking asylum is a universal human right, and are insisting on family reunification and the closing of migrant detention camps. (Sue Tone/Tribune)