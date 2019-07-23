Photo: Grossman joins Arizona Town Hall board

Arizona Town Hall President Tara Jackson welcomes Marty Grossman, a Prescott Valley resident, to the board of directors of Arizona Town Hall. Grossman was elected to a two-year term on the board during the annual meeting June 7, 2019. Arizona Town Hall is a private, non-partisan statewide organization that focuses upon educating, engaging and empowering Arizona citizens to help in developing public policy that is for the benefit of the entire state.