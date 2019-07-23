Phoenix Suns sign big man Diallo to multiyear deal
NBA
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have signed big man Cheick Diallo to a multiyear contract.
Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed.
The 22-year-old Diallo played the past three seasons with New Orleans, averaging 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 62%. He played in seven playoff games during the Pelicans’ run to the 2018 Western Conference semifinals.
Diallo was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers out of Kansas with the 33rd overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward/center was acquired by New Orleans in a draft night trade.
Born in Mali, Diallo began playing basketball at 13 and moved to the United States at 15 to attend school and play in New York.
