Tue, July 23
Phoenix Suns sign big man Diallo to multiyear deal
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo (13) celebrates after sinking a three-point basket against the Golden State Warriors in a game in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Scott Threlkeld/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 9:47 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have signed big man Cheick Diallo to a multiyear contract.

Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed.

The 22-year-old Diallo played the past three seasons with New Orleans, averaging 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 62%. He played in seven playoff games during the Pelicans’ run to the 2018 Western Conference semifinals.

Diallo was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers out of Kansas with the 33rd overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward/center was acquired by New Orleans in a draft night trade.

Born in Mali, Diallo began playing basketball at 13 and moved to the United States at 15 to attend school and play in New York.

