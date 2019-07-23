OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 23
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Orr seeks second four-year term on Prescott Council

Originally Published: July 23, 2019 10:21 p.m.

Editor’s Note — This is the third in a series of profile articles on the five candidates running for Prescott City Council in the Aug. 27 primary

With four years as Prescott’s mayor pro tem behind her, incumbent Billie Orr is seeking a second four-year term on the Prescott City Council.

Orr is one of four candidates running for three seats on the council.

Ballots containing the names of the four council candidates and one mayoral candidate are expected to begin being mailed to registered Prescott voters on Aug. 2.

The Daily Courier asked each of the candidates to answer a series of general questions (in 70 words or less) about their backgrounds and goals for the coming term.

Orr’s responses:

Educational background: bachelor’s degree, 1970; master’s degree, 1972; doctorate in Leadership, 1994

What made you decide to run? I ran four years ago because I believed I could be a strong voice for citizens and help tackle the issues facing our community, such as 200-plus sober-living homes, the city’s financial instability, fire station brownouts, closing library and cutting of public safety personnel. Prescott now is stabilized in all of these areas and our future is very bright. I would like to continue to provide vision and leadership for our city.

photo

Billie Orr - Age: 71 Occupation: Retired education leader (teacher, principal, superintendent, education advocate) Length of time in Prescott: 7 years. In Arizona since 1968.

What do you think would be your strengths as a council member? I am approachable and accessible to all citizens; I listen, and am responsive to everyone. My involvement in many community organizations and initiatives gives me the opportunity to know people from many avenues, hear their ideas and concerns and find solutions. I am a hard worker, good communicator, visionary and consensus builder. I work well with my fellow council members and am committed to always do what is best for Prescott.

What is the main issue facing Prescott in the coming term? We are blessed that Prescott is one of the most desirable places to live, work, learn and play in the country. Prescott is growing about 2% a year. It is important for our city to manage with smart growth policies and to be visionary as we welcome prosperity and prepare for the future. The surrounding municipalities are growing much faster, bringing forth issues that need to be addressed on a regional level.

What are your goals and priorities as a council member? My priority is to preserve and enhance our amazing downtown, Western heritage and beautiful outdoor trails and open space. I will focus on the well-being of all our citizens, young and old alike, making Prescott a wonderful community for everyone. I will embrace opportunities to bring good jobs/careers for our young professionals and more affordable housing for their families. Another personal goal is to bring additional health care options and more doctors to Prescott.

Watch The Daily Courier and www.dCourier.com for a coming series of specific questions focusing on current city issues.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Council hopefuls discuss Granite Dells at forum
Orr, Sischka file for second terms on Prescott City Council
Monday marks first day for Prescott Council candidate filing
Granite Dells, traffic congestion hot topics at Prescott City Council candidate forum
City Council candidates look toward Prescott’s future

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
23
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
23
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
23
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
23
Toddler storytime
TUE
23
Family Caregiver Support Group,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries