Orr seeks second four-year term on Prescott Council
Editor’s Note — This is the third in a series of profile articles on the five candidates running for Prescott City Council in the Aug. 27 primary
With four years as Prescott’s mayor pro tem behind her, incumbent Billie Orr is seeking a second four-year term on the Prescott City Council.
Orr is one of four candidates running for three seats on the council.
Ballots containing the names of the four council candidates and one mayoral candidate are expected to begin being mailed to registered Prescott voters on Aug. 2.
The Daily Courier asked each of the candidates to answer a series of general questions (in 70 words or less) about their backgrounds and goals for the coming term.
Orr’s responses:
Educational background: bachelor’s degree, 1970; master’s degree, 1972; doctorate in Leadership, 1994
What made you decide to run? I ran four years ago because I believed I could be a strong voice for citizens and help tackle the issues facing our community, such as 200-plus sober-living homes, the city’s financial instability, fire station brownouts, closing library and cutting of public safety personnel. Prescott now is stabilized in all of these areas and our future is very bright. I would like to continue to provide vision and leadership for our city.
What do you think would be your strengths as a council member? I am approachable and accessible to all citizens; I listen, and am responsive to everyone. My involvement in many community organizations and initiatives gives me the opportunity to know people from many avenues, hear their ideas and concerns and find solutions. I am a hard worker, good communicator, visionary and consensus builder. I work well with my fellow council members and am committed to always do what is best for Prescott.
What is the main issue facing Prescott in the coming term? We are blessed that Prescott is one of the most desirable places to live, work, learn and play in the country. Prescott is growing about 2% a year. It is important for our city to manage with smart growth policies and to be visionary as we welcome prosperity and prepare for the future. The surrounding municipalities are growing much faster, bringing forth issues that need to be addressed on a regional level.
What are your goals and priorities as a council member? My priority is to preserve and enhance our amazing downtown, Western heritage and beautiful outdoor trails and open space. I will focus on the well-being of all our citizens, young and old alike, making Prescott a wonderful community for everyone. I will embrace opportunities to bring good jobs/careers for our young professionals and more affordable housing for their families. Another personal goal is to bring additional health care options and more doctors to Prescott.
