Obituary: Sara Jeranson

We lost an angel on earth Friday, July 19, 2019. Sara Jeranson, wife of Gary, mother to Amy (Keith) Turner and Tobias Lee; grandmother to five grandchildren; great-grandmother to three greats; sister to eight siblings; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and loving caregiver to her Pop Jeranson. Forever the tender heart, warrior soul, peacemaker and adventurous spirit. Sara was a beautiful soul whose compassion for not only family and friends but all her animals she fostered shined through.

Family and friends will be celebrating her life this Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10 a.m., Christ’s Church of the Valley — Avondale, 1565 N. 113th Ave., Avondale, Arizona 85392.

Reception to follow at the Turner House, 15127 W. Westview Drive, Goodyear, Arizona 85395.

In lieu of flowers please, if you choose to, send a donation to Yavapai Humane Society or Yavapai Humane Society Thrift Store in Prescott, Arizona. Many kittens and puppies have passed through her loving hands. We love you, Sara.

