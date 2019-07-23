Jack and the Beanstalk: A Puppet Show at Prescott Public Library July 25
Bring the kids for the Great Arizona Puppet Theater's presentation of Jack and the Beanstalk being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A and B from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25.
Find out what happens when Jack climbs the beanstalk. This puppet show is free for all ages. Seating is on a first-come basis and fill up fast. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
For questions, e-mail youth.services@prescott-az.gov or call (928) 777-1537.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Bobcat, 3 kits spotted in backyard of Prescott home
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
23
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
23
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
23
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
23
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
23
|
Family Caregiver Support Group,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...