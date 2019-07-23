Jack and the Beanstalk: A Puppet Show at Prescott Public Library July 25

Bring the kids for the Great Arizona Puppet Theater's presentation of Jack and the Beanstalk being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A and B from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25.

Find out what happens when Jack climbs the beanstalk. This puppet show is free for all ages. Seating is on a first-come basis and fill up fast. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

For questions, e-mail youth.services@prescott-az.gov or call (928) 777-1537.

