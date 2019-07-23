OFFERS
Tue, July 23
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Graham: The wild animals among us dangerous to pets

mugshot photo
By Doug Graham
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 9:56 p.m.

The Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary has a mountain lion, black bear, Mexican wolves, Canadian lynx and clouded leopards among its guests.

But as everyone knows, these are not the wild animals in the Prescott area; the others roam our area, including within the city limits, reminding us we are in the Prescott  National Forest.

I sat down and did a quick rundown of some of the wild animals I have seen in Prescott since my arrival.

• One of my first weeks here, I was driving down the alley to my apartment after work one night when I saw some movement. When I flicked on my bright headlights, it illuminated a skunk that was taking its sweet time trundling toward Granite Creek. Since then, I have seen many more skunks in the area, everywhere from the middle of 6th Street to the sidewalks of downtown in the middle of the day.

• In Tulsa, it is common to encounter pigeons outside of the movie theaters (where better to find a supply of popcorn for snacking?). Prescott is a little different; when I left the theater last week, I was greeted at the door by a roadrunner.

• It seems like no matter where you drive in the city at night, you are bound to occasionally come across a coyote or two. And as those who care for livestock or the Glassford Hill antelope herd can tell you, these canine relatives are nothing like their cartoon cousin, Wile E. Coyote.

• Peccaries continue to make their presence known in the city, and not just on the outskirts. In recent weeks, I have seen small herds of the animals, known more commonly in these parts as javelinas, on Willis Street near Mount Vernon Avenue and along Sheldon Street south of Yavapai College.

• And while I did not see the animals in person, local resident Vickie Stockwell reported having a mother bobcat and her kits take up temporary residence in her backyard. Also, sightings of mountain lions and bears are not that uncommon, wildlife officials say.

And this list does not include the species of raptors that occupy the skies above us.

The presence of wild animals in more urban areas is not a new phenomenon. Several species have become more comfortable in city locations in recent decades as they have adapted to living in smaller spaces than they do in rural areas. Some have become active at night, when fewer people are around, and many have figured out how to get around on busy roads without getting hit by vehicles.

I do not discuss this as breaking news; the animals’ presence is not a secret, and I am sure some people could give a much more detailed report on the wildlife in our city. I am simply reminding residents that our cats and dogs face more dangers outdoors than ever before, not just crossing busy streets.

All the creatures here pose a danger to Fluffy and Fido (OK, probably not the roadrunner; they are just cute). No matter their ancestors, your pets are not equipped to survive encounters with wild animals (or chance meetings with other, larger domestic animals). And in addition to claws and teeth, time outside exposes your pets to disease, parasites and what can be harsh weather conditions.

This column is to remind people about how important an indoor life is for your pets (with time in a fenced, controlled outdoors area the best option for dogs).

Remember, pets do not need to go outside to feel complete, and owners should choose an indoor lifestyle with controlled, supervised outings for them without feeling guilty. It is the best way to keep your companions around longer.

Doug Graham is Community Editor for the Daily Courier. He can be reached at dgraham@prescottaz.com.

