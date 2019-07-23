OFFERS
Fandomania: bigger, better, free, designed for ComicCon fans, families
All day event Saturday, July 27, at Prescott Valley Public Library

Alice Nyman, Sienna Judy and Ariel Laird, Hogwart students from Harry Potter at the Fandomania Comic Con event Saturday, July 28, 2018, in and around the Prescott Valley library. (Les Stukenberg/Tribune, file)

Alice Nyman, Sienna Judy and Ariel Laird, Hogwart students from Harry Potter at the Fandomania Comic Con event Saturday, July 28, 2018, in and around the Prescott Valley library. (Les Stukenberg/Tribune, file)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 8:09 p.m.

Put on your costumes and dancing shoes, the Fandomania ComicCon event is about to begin. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, with performances and workshops all day long.

A host of performers and vendors will be present, several contests are scheduled, and the entire family is invited. This past year, the first Fandomania event in Prescott Valley, the door count was 3,500, Teen Library Assistant Coleen Bornschlegel said, although some of those were library patrons, not Fandomania participants. Still, it was a wildly popular event for people of all ages.

photo

Syndicate Saber United perform at the Fandomania Comic Con event Saturday, July 28, 2018, in and around the Prescott Valley Library. (Les Stukenberg/Tribune, file)

Fandomania brings “an interesting mix of people,” Bornschlegel said. “Part of ComiCon is just simply the being there and interacting with different characters. You’ll find storm troopers crossing paths with Winnie the Pooh, for example. That’s the energy and the magic of ComiCon.”

These types of events may have originated with dressing up as super heroes or comic book characters, which then morphed into all types of fantasy creatures. Participation in this Fandomania affair has grown into a “fan thing,” she said, where anyone interested in a certain character from a book, TV show, or movie – not just comic books – can dress in costume.

One coworker, Bornschlegel said, is coming dressed as Mr. Rogers, for example.

“It’s opened up into a whole world. It’s about what the individual is interested in, a free-for-all in that kind of sense,” she said. “You don’t know what you are going to get.”

SCHEDULE

10 a.m. – Superhero Storytime in the library auditorium. Dungeons and Dragons Game in the Teen Art Room. Amtguard Props and Weapons Workshop in NAU Room 147. Merpunk Workshop in NAU 148. A&Z with author Alan Dean Foster in NAU 141. Live Mario Kart Race outside at the Theater on the Green.

11 a.m. Superhero Storytime in the library auditorium. Dungeons and Dragons Game in the Teen Art Room.

11:30 a.m. – Russ Miller Syndication in NAU 147. Janimal in NAU 148. Amtguard Costumes Workshop in NAU 141. Geek Girls Brunch Panel in PC Lab.

12:30 p.m. – Ross Caliguri Author Panel in PC Lab.

1 p.m. – Mike Rogers Drawing Workshop in NAU 147. Lily Scribbles’ How to Draw My Little Pony Workshop in NAU 148. Kevin Cunningham YouTube Workshop in NAU 141. Live Mario Kart Race outside at the Theater on the Green.

2 p.m. – Cosplay Fashion Show with prizes in the auditorium.

3 p.m. Fortnite Dance Contest with prizes in the auditorium. This wraps up the daylong event that closes at 4 p.m.

Board games take place all day long. Attendees will find vendors in the Glassford Hill and Crystal rooms, wand making activity in the Children’s Program Room as long as supplies last, UZA Zombies Attack! outside in the lower field, as well as bouncy house until 1 p.m. In the children’s area are face painting, AZ Ghostbusters and balloon animals.

DETAILS

The library will have a First Aid/Lost Person Station.

Prizes for Fortnite Dance Battle contestants include a month of free dance classes and V-Bucks. Prizes also are available for Cosplay Costume Contest winners.

Parking is free; the event is free. Food and artist vendors will be charging for their goods, Bornschlegel said.

“Everybody is invited. This is a great opportunity for involvement and to check out the action. You are not required to dress up. Don’t feel you can’t show up if you are not in costume,” she said. “Everyone is welcome.”

In fact, she is hoping to meet another Marvel character, the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, which she was in costume as this past year. “This year, I’m going to be an official staff member Squirrel Girl in tails and ears, but in a bright green staff shirt as well.”

Teen Librarian Jeff Howik said he has not yet revealed his character identity.

COSTUME, PROP POLICY

Costumes must be family-friendly – not gory, overly revealing, or could be confused with law enforcement – and shoes must be worn inside the library, except briefly for photo ops. Masks must be removable.

No roller skates or other wheeled items such as skateboards can be used inside. If you are carrying a large prop, be aware of people around you. Lightsabers, wands and sonic screwdrivers are OK.

Depictions of hate symbols are not allowed. Unstrung or loosely strung bows are allowed, as are non-removable arrows in a quiver or arrows with no tip. Shields cannot have sharp edges. Bats must be foam or lightweight plastic and incapable of harming others. No real barbed wire or nails are allowed.

For more information, visit pvlib.net/teens or call 928-759-3038.

Contact
