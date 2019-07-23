Duplex rezoning request, irrigation project, change orders come before Prescott Valley council July 25

Residents will have an opportunity to speak to council members about a request for a zoning map change on Loos Drive for construction of two duplexes during a public hearing portion of the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the auditorium of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

At a July 8 meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended the request go to the council for approval. Its public hearing drew no one from the community.

At that meeting, Gary Davis, planner with the town’s Community Development division, indicated the rezoning request is appropriate as a transition between neighborhood commercial and medium density residential uses, and is in conformance with the General Plan.

The property is across the street from Mountain Valley School, and the owner wishes to combine two adjacent lots and build a duplex on each. One would have an entrance on Katie Circle, the other on Loos Drive.

Council also will look at the purchase of a new ramada for American Legion Park to replace the current one, which has exceeded its useful lifecycle, according to Parks Supervisor Nick Groblewski. The cost would be $49,497.

Council may award a contract to Anderson Construction Corp. for installation of an irrigation system for landscaping work at the Santa Fe Station Park at the southwest corner of Glassford Hill Road. It bid $90,400. Zebrascapes LLC also bid on the contract for $64,500; however, the bid had several issues.

“The Zebrascapes, LLC bid was deemed nonconforming as it did not utilize the Santa Fe Station Park bid schedule, acknowledge bid addenda, nor provide the requested reference materials,” Groblewski wrote in the packet material for council.

Council could reject the bid. Its budget for this work is set at $100,000.

Also on the agenda are two items involving construction on water wells. One is a request for Change Order on the Legend Larry Well project in an amount of $38,737; the contract bid was for $132,331. This increase covers modification of the well head; building permit fee; two new gates; raising valve collars to grade; modifying check valves; and installing a new air conditioning system, timer, output for chlorine booster pump, waste valve signal, radio and switch.

The second item involves a professional services agreement with Matrix New World Engineering for hydrologic services for two new wells in the Mingus West/Fairgrounds area for $132,331.

In other matters, council will consider:

Approving an annual recommendation for a bingo license for the Villages at Lynx Creek.

Approving a contract with CDW Consulting for $104,500 in grant money to provide juniper and juniper/bio-char chip wattles for the Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition; the town is the coalition’s fiscal agent.

