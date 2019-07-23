OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 23
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Duplex rezoning request, irrigation project, change orders come before Prescott Valley council July 25

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 10:02 p.m.

Residents will have an opportunity to speak to council members about a request for a zoning map change on Loos Drive for construction of two duplexes during a public hearing portion of the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the auditorium of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

At a July 8 meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended the request go to the council for approval. Its public hearing drew no one from the community.

At that meeting, Gary Davis, planner with the town’s Community Development division, indicated the rezoning request is appropriate as a transition between neighborhood commercial and medium density residential uses, and is in conformance with the General Plan.

The property is across the street from Mountain Valley School, and the owner wishes to combine two adjacent lots and build a duplex on each. One would have an entrance on Katie Circle, the other on Loos Drive.

Council also will look at the purchase of a new ramada for American Legion Park to replace the current one, which has exceeded its useful lifecycle, according to Parks Supervisor Nick Groblewski. The cost would be $49,497.

Council may award a contract to Anderson Construction Corp. for installation of an irrigation system for landscaping work at the Santa Fe Station Park at the southwest corner of Glassford Hill Road. It bid $90,400. Zebrascapes LLC also bid on the contract for $64,500; however, the bid had several issues.

“The Zebrascapes, LLC bid was deemed nonconforming as it did not utilize the Santa Fe Station Park bid schedule, acknowledge bid addenda, nor provide the requested reference materials,” Groblewski wrote in the packet material for council.

Council could reject the bid. Its budget for this work is set at $100,000.

Also on the agenda are two items involving construction on water wells. One is a request for Change Order on the Legend Larry Well project in an amount of $38,737; the contract bid was for $132,331. This increase covers modification of the well head; building permit fee; two new gates; raising valve collars to grade; modifying check valves; and installing a new air conditioning system, timer, output for chlorine booster pump, waste valve signal, radio and switch.

The second item involves a professional services agreement with Matrix New World Engineering for hydrologic services for two new wells in the Mingus West/Fairgrounds area for $132,331.

In other matters, council will consider:

Approving an annual recommendation for a bingo license for the Villages at Lynx Creek.

Approving a contract with CDW Consulting for $104,500 in grant money to provide juniper and juniper/bio-char chip wattles for the Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition; the town is the coalition’s fiscal agent.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Development projects in Prescott Valley proceed
Road dedication near Arizona Downs on P&Z agenda
Loos Drive widening tops Prescott Valley council slate
Childcare zoning gets OK from Prescott Valley council
Loos Drive widening tops Prescott Valley council slate

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
23
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
23
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
23
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
23
Toddler storytime
TUE
23
Family Caregiver Support Group,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries