Driver suffers minor injuries when car slides under truck

In this photo released Tuesday, July 16, 2019 by the Uxbridge Fire Department on its Facebook page, a car sits wedged under a tractor-trailer on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Mass. The motorist, whose name wasn't made public, climbed out of the driver's side door of the crushed car and wasn't seriously hurt. (Uxbridge Fire Department via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 11 p.m.

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Fire officials say they are amazed that a driver wasn’t seriously hurt when his vehicle slid under a tractor-trailer in Massachusetts.

Authorities say the car was on Route 146 in Uxbridge on Tuesday when it hit something in the road and went airborne. The brakes didn’t work, and the car crossed a grassy area onto a highway ramp where it became wedged under the truck.

The car was then dragged “a good distance.” The roof was crushed.

Fire officials say the motorist climbed out of the driver’s side door.

The 61-year-old driver was Ricki Artruc, of Southbridge. He tells NBC Boston he’s “just glad to be alive.”

The Uxbridge Fire Department posted on Facebook that Artruc was taken to the hospital and is recovering from minor injuries.

