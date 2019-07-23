OFFERS
Commerce Drive extension into Deep Well Ranch land advances in BLM process
Prescott council told agency has accepted city’s plan; evaluation ongoing

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 10:14 p.m.

Plans for a quarter-mile new section of road that would open up Deep Well Ranch land north of Pioneer Parkway reportedly has passed its first federal-approval hurdle.

The Prescott City Council heard a report Tuesday, July 23, about a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) application process that ultimately could lead to the extension of Commerce Drive north of Pioneer Parkway.

Don Hersh, the city’s real property specialist, told the council, “In June 2019, after 3½ years of working with the BLM on this right-of-way project, BLM has accepted the city’s plan of development for the roadway.”

With that, he said, the required National Environmental Policy Act (NIPA) environmental evaluation has begun.

While the environmental evaluation can take a maximum of six months to complete, Hersh said “This is a small project, and I expect it to be done by fall.”

He explained that in order for the Deep Well Ranch project to build a road north of Pioneer Parkway at Commerce Drive, a short section would need to traverse BLM land.

As a part of a development agreement that the city entered into with the Deep Well developers, the city agreed to be the applicant for the needed right-of-way acquisition, Hersh said.

The Deep Well Ranch land is north of and adjacent to the BLM land. Hersh said the area near the new road section would be developed as mostly homes.

Currently, he said, “We’re calling it the Commerce Drive extension. There is no official name yet for that roadway.”

The road ultimately would be constructed by and paid for Chamberlain Development LLC to city standard, Hersh said.

“Upon completion, the City of Prescott will operate and maintain this roadway as a part of our roadway system,” he added.

Along with providing access to the new development, the road will offer another way to get to the north portion of Pioneer Park on the city’s trail system. Hersh said the road project would include trailhead parking — also paid for by the developer.

In response to a question from Councilman Phil Goode about nearby residents’ resistance to connectivity with the new road, Public Works Director Craig Dotseth pointed out that when the nearby Piñon Oaks was developed, a street stub-out was included.

Dotseth added that connectivity with the new road “would be something that would be looked at as this is built out.”

The city approved the massive 1,800-acre Deep Well project in northeast Prescott in late 2017.

