Prescott Valley church helps families meet school needs
Updated as of Tuesday, July 23, 2019 10:47 PM
Volunteers from Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley rallied together Saturday morning to assist 15 children from Humboldt Elementary School select back-to-school clothes at the Walmart on Glassford Hill Road.
Each child was eligible to select just under $100 worth of clothes, including a pair of shoes, pajamas and some school outfits for the first days of school.
Program coordinator Fred Pamer said this project, open to families in need of some extra support, is made possible through the generosity of almost 80 area businesses.
These businesses also assist with backpacks and school supplies — the church will host that event on Saturday, July 27 — and the Angel tree program that provides Christmas gifts to children from families on limited incomes.
Working families can find equipping their children with first-day supplies and clothes to be something of a financial struggle, and all the parents were very appreciative of the opportunity, seeking bargains wherever possible to keep down costs even as they tried to find fashionable attire for these students.
“This really helps a lot,” said Haiden’s father, Ryan, who attended with his wife and three other children.
