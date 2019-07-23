Chino Valley in Brief: Shoes from the Shepherd is July 27

Shoes from the Shepherd is July 27

Chino Valley United Methodist Church is participating in the Shoes from the Shepherd program, held in conjunction with Prescott and Prescott Valley United Methodist churches. They will distribute a limited quantity of gift cards for shoes for school-age children from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 27, at the church, 735 E. Road 1 South.

This annual program helps low-income families with school-age children begin their school year. In addition to a $25 gift card from Famous Footwear, each child will receive socks, a Bible and Bible-related story books. Children must be present with an adult.

For more information, call 928-636-2969.

Clothing giveaway set for Aug. 2-3

First Southern Baptist Church of Chino Valley will be having a clothing giveaway on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3, from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 1524 N. Highway 89.

Come and pick up clothing needed for kids starting school. Clothing includes all sizes and gender. Shoes, sleepwear, shirts, pants, and many miscellaneous items. Clothing for infants and toddlers will also be available.

For more information, call 928-636-2014.

Two sessions left for Summer Fun Kids Club

There are only two sessions left in Frontier Girl Elizabeth Vicory’s Summer Fun Kids Club at the Chino Valley Public Library. The sessions start at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, July 24 and 31.

A program put on for Vicory’s Frontier Girl Eagle Level Diamond Award, it bridges the gap at the library, which is currently without a children’s librarian to put on a summer reading program. Past sessions have included an astronomy program.

The Chino Valley Public Library is located at 1020 W. Palomino Road. For more information, call 928-899-3582.

Explore Arizona offers day trips across state

Explore Arizona, in partnership with Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation, offers day trips to new destinations each month through December.

Upcoming trips include: Montezuma’s Castle and Tuzigoot in Verde Valley, Aug. 22, $35; Grand Canyon National Park, Sept. 26, $40; Phoenix Art Museum in Phoenix, Oct. 24, $55; Shopping Trip at Tanger Outlets in Glendale, Nov. 7, $15; Desert Botanical Garden, Tempe, Dec. 12, $70.

Trip price includes transportation in a 12-passenger van, admission fees and lunch. For more information, call 928-759-3090 or visit pvaz.net.

TOPS group meets each Tuesday

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club #9168 meets each Tuesday in Chino Valley at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church at 725 E. Road 1 South, in Remp Hall (the building between the church and the food bank).

Weigh-in is from 7 to 8 a.m. and the program and meeting are from 8 to 9 a.m. National dues are $32 per year and local dues are $2 per month. For more information about TOPS go to www.tops.org. The first meeting is free and all are welcome.

Library’s sale features summer selection

The Chino Valley Public Library bookstore is featuring a summer paperback fiction sale. All proceeds benefit the library, 1020 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley.

For more information, call 928-636-2687.

50-plus-year grads of Prescott High to meet

Prescott High School students who graduated 50 or more years ago will gather on Sept. 19 at the Prescott Resort for the annual Half Century Club luncheon.

Since many graduates have stayed in the area or still have connections in the area, this is open to PHS grads — no matter where they live.

This year’s event is hosted by members of the Class of 1968. Those who graduated in 1969 will be inducted into the Half Century Club at the luncheon.

Prescott High School’s Half Century Club was formed in 1978 by Taylor Hicks and Jack Orr, and originally consisted of 14 PHS graduates who met annually for lunch in Orr’s carport. Over the years, more and more people were invited to the lunch (cooked by Margaret Orr) and the event expanded to include all PHS graduates of 50-plus years. Today, the Half Century Club luncheon sells out with more than 600 attendees.

“It’s our once a year opportunity to reconnect and reminisce with fellow Prescott High classmates,” said Jane Orr, Jack’s daughter-in-law and a member of the HCC Steering Committee. “It’s a great social occasion, and many alumni travel from far distances to attend. It’s wonderful to see that our school spirit still exists.”

It’s not just lunch. The Prescott High School band will perform, and the high school’s ROTC group will present the colors. The Class of ’68 is also sponsoring a photo booth where alumni can take class photos. Local artist and PHS alum Bill Nebeker is donating “Born to Run,” a bronze sculpture of running horses as the grand prize in the Half Century Club’s drawing.

“The Half Century Club has a stellar record of investing in Prescott High students by donating funds for scholarships each year,” said Steve Pierce, member of the Arizona House of Representatives and president of the Class of 1968 when he was in high school. “We’re proud to be continuing the tradition this year.”

Prescott High 50-plus year graduates can learn more about the event by visiting www.prescotthcc.com.

Animal group seeks members, volunteers

If you love dogs and cats, Chino Valley Animal Partners, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, would love to have you as a member.

The organization’s mission is to organize fundraising events, volunteer time, and raise money to help the local shelter with its needs and those in the community on fixed incomes with companion care dogs or cats and may require some financial assistance.

The monthly meetings are the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center at 6 p.m. located at 1021 Butterfield Road, Chino Valley.

Visit www.chinovalleyanimalpartners.org or FB page, Chino Valley Animal Partners or email chinovalleyanimalpartners@gmail.com for additional information.