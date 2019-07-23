OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 23
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cantlon: Here's a crazy idea-end advertising

mugshot photo
By Tom Cantlon
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 9:47 p.m.

Want a good laugh? Here’s a crazy idea that will have you laughing at “that crazy Cantlon”. Something I’ve talked about for 30 years. The solution to a lot of problems? End advertising.

No ads in magazines or on TV or billboards or anywhere. If you want a magazine enough, you pay more for it, but it has no ads, like Arizona Highways or Consumer Reports. The Salt Lake Tribune has a subscription level that blocks all ads on its site.

When there was no World Wide Web this idea was, if there’s something you want, look in the yellow pages. Now web searches are much better, but there would still be no ads other than on manufacturers’ sites, and on some specialized search pages specifically for products, which give each product equal space, kind of like Amazon or eBay.

You’d pay for internet based on data used, and pay for sites. Like YouTube? Pay for it. Like to research on WebMD? Buy a subscription, or pay a little for a search session. Imagine your favorite sites but without being cluttered with ads. If a site can’t survive on subscriptions then there really wasn’t enough demand in the first place. None of the things we get “free” really are. We pay dearly in other ways. Might as well have it all up front.

It used to work that way. Early internet services charged based on data used, and before the web there was CompuServe. It ran on subscriptions and pay-as-you-use.

But why end advertising? Because we would only buy things it occurs to us to want, not the thousand other things we get lured into. Life would be a little less consumeristic, less superficial, less harried and frantic from all the earning and buying and consuming. Less corruption, especially the low-grade pervasive kind. Our entire economy runs in part on a con we all agree to. We know advertisements exaggerate benefits, but then the products often aren’t even properly made. We think this is just the way the world works, but only because we’ve chosen it that way. We live smothered in an “air of mendacity.” We’re fish who’ve given up noticing the kind of water we’re in, and what it does to us.

There would be less inane entertainment and crassness and loss of noble values (humility anyone?) throughout our culture. We’d consume a little less of the planet’s resources, and create less pollution and trash.

Subscription-based social media and the web wouldn’t profit by probing ever deeper into the most intimate details of our lives and selling them to marketers. The problems of there being no privacy, and of the public being manipulated by the web and social media, and it quickly getting much worse, would be greatly reduced.

Less buying would mean fewer businesses and fewer jobs. Ouch! But wait! The less selling and work would only be to the exact same extent as people want less. You’d earn less but then you’d need less, so you could work a few less hours, or fewer years, and work could be spread evenly among people.

More time on peoples’ hands would lead some to trouble, sure, but you know, from yourself and people you know, something else would happen too. More charitable work, church work, work with the young, personal growth, further education, art and creativity. A mixed bag, but a lot of good.

Massive corporations wouldn’t be as massive, wealth disparity wouldn’t be so great, and the corrupting influence of great wealth wouldn’t warp politics and business and life in general as much.

There are a hundred questions and “but what about” I could address with space, and some I have no answer for, but you get the idea.

Like I said, it’s a crazy idea. Laugh. Go ahead. Laugh. Then, imagine it.

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached with comments at tomcantlon.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: ‘The Mystic of Breaking Into the Tennis Scene’
Column: A national change for labor
Column: Conflicts under your hat
Editorial: Battle over Internet providers using personal information
Is it time to update your website?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
23
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
23
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
23
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
23
Toddler storytime
TUE
23
Family Caregiver Support Group,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries