Cantlon: Here's a crazy idea-end advertising

Want a good laugh? Here’s a crazy idea that will have you laughing at “that crazy Cantlon”. Something I’ve talked about for 30 years. The solution to a lot of problems? End advertising.

No ads in magazines or on TV or billboards or anywhere. If you want a magazine enough, you pay more for it, but it has no ads, like Arizona Highways or Consumer Reports. The Salt Lake Tribune has a subscription level that blocks all ads on its site.

When there was no World Wide Web this idea was, if there’s something you want, look in the yellow pages. Now web searches are much better, but there would still be no ads other than on manufacturers’ sites, and on some specialized search pages specifically for products, which give each product equal space, kind of like Amazon or eBay.

You’d pay for internet based on data used, and pay for sites. Like YouTube? Pay for it. Like to research on WebMD? Buy a subscription, or pay a little for a search session. Imagine your favorite sites but without being cluttered with ads. If a site can’t survive on subscriptions then there really wasn’t enough demand in the first place. None of the things we get “free” really are. We pay dearly in other ways. Might as well have it all up front.

It used to work that way. Early internet services charged based on data used, and before the web there was CompuServe. It ran on subscriptions and pay-as-you-use.

But why end advertising? Because we would only buy things it occurs to us to want, not the thousand other things we get lured into. Life would be a little less consumeristic, less superficial, less harried and frantic from all the earning and buying and consuming. Less corruption, especially the low-grade pervasive kind. Our entire economy runs in part on a con we all agree to. We know advertisements exaggerate benefits, but then the products often aren’t even properly made. We think this is just the way the world works, but only because we’ve chosen it that way. We live smothered in an “air of mendacity.” We’re fish who’ve given up noticing the kind of water we’re in, and what it does to us.

There would be less inane entertainment and crassness and loss of noble values (humility anyone?) throughout our culture. We’d consume a little less of the planet’s resources, and create less pollution and trash.

Subscription-based social media and the web wouldn’t profit by probing ever deeper into the most intimate details of our lives and selling them to marketers. The problems of there being no privacy, and of the public being manipulated by the web and social media, and it quickly getting much worse, would be greatly reduced.

Less buying would mean fewer businesses and fewer jobs. Ouch! But wait! The less selling and work would only be to the exact same extent as people want less. You’d earn less but then you’d need less, so you could work a few less hours, or fewer years, and work could be spread evenly among people.

More time on peoples’ hands would lead some to trouble, sure, but you know, from yourself and people you know, something else would happen too. More charitable work, church work, work with the young, personal growth, further education, art and creativity. A mixed bag, but a lot of good.

Massive corporations wouldn’t be as massive, wealth disparity wouldn’t be so great, and the corrupting influence of great wealth wouldn’t warp politics and business and life in general as much.

There are a hundred questions and “but what about” I could address with space, and some I have no answer for, but you get the idea.

Like I said, it’s a crazy idea. Laugh. Go ahead. Laugh. Then, imagine it.

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached with comments at tomcantlon.com.